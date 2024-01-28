Bigg Boss 17: Arun Srikanth Mashettey first to be out from BB17 trophy race

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arun Mahashetty is a popular YouTuber.

Youtuber and gamer Arun Mashettey, who hails from Hyderabad, becomes the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 17 finale race.

Arun is now out of the race for the Bigg Boss 17 trophy, which means Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, and Munawar Faruqui are the remaining contestants who will be competing for the title.

An activity took place inside the house, where stars Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, who came to the show to promote their upcoming film Shaitaan, said that whoever’s water changes its colour to dark shade is out of the race.

As the water in Arun's fish bowl changed, he was announced to be evicted. He hugged everyone before exiting the house. He was brought on the stage by the Shaitaan stars. Salman said, "well played".

After his eviction, Arun said, "I am happy that I met my brother Tehelka here. Whenever I will have my food, it will be because of Bigg Boss."

Arun gained recognition through his YouTube Channel Achanak Bhayanak, which currently has 656K subscribers and 836 videos on the video streaming website.

More about Arun Mahashetty

He is married to Malak, who is from Paris, France. The two got married in 2021 and have a baby girl named Jury.

After his entry on the show, Arun in his 105 days journey in the show gained massive popularity due to his one liners, his friendship with fellow contestant Tehelka and the word “baigan”, which he used a lot on the show. He currently enjoys a following of 1.1 million on Instagram.

Before his exit, Arun's mother Godavari Mahashetty in a video message said that she feels proud of his journey and since he loves idli sambhar, he can now come home and enjoy it with his family.

When Salman had asked Arun what his mother gave when she entered to bless him, he replied "Touching my amma's feet is equal to touching heaven," before his exit.