Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande is unhappy with her husband Vicky Jain for THIS reason | Watch

Bigg Boss 17 is getting more interesting with each episode. After the grand premiere night on October 15, the dynamics between the contestants can be seen changing every day. Among all the contestants, Ankita Lokhande's entry with her husband Vicky Jain has remained the talk of the town. In the latest episode, the couple were seen irked with each other. During a conversation, the actor had a heart-to-heart encounter with her husband.

Ankita Lokhande was seen lying down in the pool area with Vicky Jain. He said he knew this would happen. Replying to him the actor asked what. He then said, "Jo ho raha he." Lokhande said she was just lying down comfortably. Jain then said, "Tereko jo cheez achchi lagti hein na won cheez situation mein sahi nhi hoti."

The actor further said, "Tu karta hein enjoy sabke saath, bahut he achchi baat he. Sab apke dost ban gaye achchi baat he. Mujhe aise lagta hein kabhi.. ki itna toh avoid nahi karta tha na kabhi." Jain then said he became a part of Bigg Boss to be involved in the game.

In August, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married again before their second wedding anniversary in Europe. The couple first got married in December 2021 in a lavish wedding ceremony. Multiple Bollywood A-listers including Kangana Ranaut attended her wedding.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants

Munawar Faruqui, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Navid Sole, Anurag Dhobal, Soniya Bansal Khanaadi, Jigna Vora, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey. The contestants who got nominated in the first week were Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Naved Sole, and Abhishek Kumar.

