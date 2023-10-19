Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande BREAKS silence on planning a baby with Vicky Jain

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Actor Ankita Lokhande, who rose to prominence with her role Archana in Pavitra Rishta, entered the Bigg Boss 17 house with her husband Vicky Jain. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on December 14, 2021.

In the latest episode, the actor opened up about her baby plans with her husband and also revealed that Jain is a big fan of the reality show. In a conversation near the garden area, Lokhande revealed that she agreed to do Bigg Boss this year because of her husband as he always watched the show and wanted to be a part of it. She further said they decided to be in the BB 17 house this year as they might plan a baby next year.

Soon after the update was shared by the #BiggBoss_Tak handle on Twitter, fans jumped to comment on the same slamming the actor for not taking the reality show seriously. One user wrote, "That's why vicky is more enthusiastic for show as he is a bigg boss fan." Another user wrote, "Ankita is not deserving at all. If you agreed to come only because of your husband then there is no passion for the game in you. Should have let his husband come alone."

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande gets into a heated argument with her co-contestant Aishwarya Sharma. It all began when the Pavitra Rishta star discussed Sharma's behaviour with other inmates. The argument turned ugly after the latter expressed her frustration over Mannara and Navid to her husband Neil Bhatt. The couple felt that Lokhande and Jain distanced themselves from them.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants

Munawar Faruqui, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Navid Sole, Anurag Dhobal, Soniya Bansal Khanaadi, Jigna Vora, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey.

