Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande breaks down, feels targeted by Mannara Chopra | Watch

There were a lot of ups and downs in the relationship between Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra in the Bigg Boss 17 house. There was bonding between the two at the beginning of the show and now it seems like both can't even stand each other. Currently, both the leading ladies of this edition of Bigg Boss seem to be too obsessed with each other's hatred as they don't have any other topic to be in the show. The Instagram page of Colors' shared the latest promo of the reality show and this one can be hard for Lokhande fans to watch.

Ankita Lokhande cries bitterly

In the promo, Ankita looked quite upset with Mannara Chopra. Some family members are sitting and talking in the garden area, among which Ankita and Mannara are also present. So Mannara tells Ankita not to do what she is doing in her mind, she even says 'Go from here' to the Pavitra Rishta actor. Then Ankita gets up and leaves from there. Later she is seen talking to Sana. "I am tired of this girl. I am starting to feel pain. I can't live with such people. I don't have such dirty thoughts and I'm not like that," said Ankita in the promo. After this, Ankita goes to Vicky and cries bitterly. "She seems cruel to me. Do something, I have to go home," says Ankita.

Let us tell you that a little love and a little bitterness was visible in the relationship between Ankita and Mannara from the very beginning. But now both of them do not even want to see each other's faces. There is a lot of debate between them. At the same time, because of Mannara, Ankita has also ended her friendship with Munawar Faruqui.

