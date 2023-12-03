Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram host wedding celebration in Manipur, pictures go viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Randeep Hooda and Lia Laishram

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot on November 29 in Imphal. The newlywed couple shared a bunch of pictures from their wedding celebrations which were hosted by them. Along with the pictures, the caption read, "From 'I' to 'we' in a happily ever after". Apart from a couple of photos of the two posing for the camera at their wedding party in Imphal, there was also a picture of the actors looking on as Randeep's sister Anjali Hooda gave a speech. Anjali was also decked up in a traditional Manipuri look for the celebration.

As soon as the pictures were dropped, fans filled the comment section with love and blessings. One user wrote, "Congratulations a lot Bhaiyaji". Another user wrote, "Beautiful pictures". "Heartiest Congratulations", said the third user. Randeep was in a white and golden ethnic look, while Lin wore a golden traditional Manipuri attire as they celebrated their wedding with close friends and family.

Bollywood star Randeep Hooda tied the knot with girlfriend Lin Laishram duo visited a temple in the city to kick-start the celebrations. Pictures of their wedding festivities are went viral on social media and their outfits have become the talk of the town for the netizens. Soon after pictures of Randeep-Lin's wedding went viral online, netizens started trolling the couple for their wedding outfits. One user wrote, ''RIN has washed both clean.'' However, a small section of users also applauded the duo and congratulated them. A user commented, ''Beautiful bride and tradition.''

Also Read: Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal's war drama mints THIS much | Deets Inside

Also Read: 'Grateful for all...', Bobby Deol gets emotional after watching Animal with the audience | See Pics

Latest Entertainment News