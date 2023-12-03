'Grateful for all...', Bobby Deol gets emotional after watching Animal with the audience | See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol's return to the silver screen in Animal has generated significant buzz, thanks to the storyline and the stellar cast. After a long hiatus, the actor's screen presence and his performance in the film have not only met expectations but also have been showered with love and blessings. The actor's humility and connection with the audience have won the hearts. Bobby Deol took to social media to share his gratitude and thanked the audience for all the love. In the pictures, the actor is seen sitting with the audience to watch the film.

Along with the pictures, he wrote in the caption, "Grateful for all the love and appreciation coming my way." As soon as the pictures were shared, netizens praised Bobby Deol for his nature and wished him all the best. One user said, You are supreme in the film but we were left wanting a lot more of you. Certainly a lot more..". Another user wrote, "You deserve this more and more". "A return like never before", wrote the third user.

A lot of Bollywood celebrities have praised Bobby's role in Animal. Twinkle Khanna commented few heart emoticons.

His sister Esha Deol is in awe of his performance in the movie. She took to Instagram stories and shared an appreciation note for her brother. The actress reposted Bobby's post and captioned it, "Way to go! Smashing performance & success bhaiya @iambobbydeol".

Esha Deol cheers for brother Bobby Deol

In a recent interaction while promoting ‘Animal’, Bobby Deol disclosed how he bagged the role of antagonist in the film. It was during the days when he wasn’t getting much work. So when Sandeep Reddy Vanga called him, Bobby was in disbelief. Narrating their conversation, Bobby said, “Inke paas ek photograph thi jab main zyada kuch kaam nahi kar raha tha but main Celebrity Cricket League khelta tha. Toh vahaan ek photo kheechi gayi thi jahaan main door kahin dekh raha hoon. Toh unhone mujhe dikhayi aur kaha main aapko issi liye lena chahta hoon kyuki aapki yeh jo photograpgh hai, isme jo aapka expression hai, voh mujhe chahiye. I said chalo bekaari ke din kaam aagaye.”

Bankrolled by T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in key roles. It is said to be one of the longest Indian films made. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father.

