Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal's war drama mints THIS much | Deets Inside

Sam Bahadur is one of the main highlights of December for Bollywood. Vicky Kaushal's biographical war drama is off to a good start and showing an upward trend. The film has emerged as the dark horse at the ticket windows. According to a report in Sacnilk, Sam Bahadur has minted Rs 9.25 crore net on day two. The film had an overall 46 % Hindi Occupancy on day 2. Netizens are praising his work for his portrayal of Sam Manekshaw. The portrayal of Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw has left fans in awe of his acting skills and his dedication to the film.

Sam Bahadur stars Vicky in the titular role and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war where Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army, following which a new nation Bangladesh was born. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Govind Namdev, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi as supporting cast.

Bollywood is witnessing a blockbuster clash when Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal face off each other at the box office. Animal is creating a storm with each passing day. The film surpassed records on the second day of its release. According to a report in Sacnilk, Animal created history by minting Rs 50 crore on its opening day. With this feat, Animal has become Ranbir Kapoor's biggest opening ever.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who earlier gave Kabir Singh to Bollywood, has helmed Animal. The film follows the father and son bond and how it turns ugly. Ranbir Kapoor is seen crossing limits to make his father like him and turns into a criminal during the process. In the film, Rashmika Mandanna plays Kapoor's love interest while Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are his father and foe respectively

