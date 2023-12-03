Animal Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor starrer creates storm, grosses THIS much

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor is creating records with each passing day. Amid much hype, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was finally released in cinemas on Friday, December 1. According to reports in Sacnilk Entertainment, Animal performed well on its second day at the box office and earned Rs 66 crore net in India. Globally, it has created a record by minting Rs 129.80 crore.

Looks like Animal Storm is getting bigger day by day. The film created history as it crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on its opening day, which also includes night shows advance ticket sales across all languages. With this feat, Animal has become Ranbir's biggest opener ever.

Earlier, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also predicted Animal to be Ranbir's biggest opener of his career. In his post, Taran wrote about how Animal is not only performing excellently in urban areas and national chains but also in tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 centres. 'starts on a FATABULOUS NOTE… From urban centres to mass pockets, from multiplexes to single screens, from Tier-1 to Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres, from East to West and from North to South, it’s #Animal mania all across. Guaranteed to be #RanbirKapoor’s BIGGEST OPENER,'' he wrote.

Bankrolled by T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in key roles. It is said to be one of the longest Indian films made. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father.

