Badshah on Aap Ki Adalat: Rapper makes SHOCKING revelations about his feud with Honey Singh

Badshah in Aap Ki Adalat: Badshah, who started his career with Yo Yo Honey Singh, gave myriad chartbuster songs including Kala Chasma, Genda Phool, and Garmi among others. The rapper-songwriter appeared on Rajat Sharma's popular show Aap Ki Adalat. He opened up about his feud with Honey Singh and made some shocking revelations.

When India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma accused him of deceiving Yo Yo Honey Singh, Badshah, seated in the witness box, jokingly said, "Everyone is aware of the story. Jigar ka tukda (laughs). He cheated on me and didn't give me attention. His expectations were high (laughs again).

Badshah opens up about his rift with Honey Singh

Rajat Sharma interrogated if Honey Singh helped him to make his career in the industry, Badshah defended himself and said, "I write songs and he did not help me to get anywhere. We were together but it did not work out as we anticipated. He wanted different things."

Further, Rajat Sharma asked, "Why didn't you help him when his career went for a toss?" Replying to him, the rapper said, "He doesn't need any help from me. He is capable enough to make a comeback." Badshah continued and said, "I visited him when he was sick but he did not meet me." Later, the Kala Chashma fame revealed that he battled depression himself and this is one of the prime reasons why he visited Honey Singh when he was sick.

For those who have sneered at entertainment pages all along, Honey Singh and Badshah were a part of the same band, Mafia Mundeer.

Badshah further opened up about his battle with depression and said those were the dark days of his career. He further urged youngsters to talk to people about their mental health struggles and seek experts' health.

