Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta reveals shocking details about Shalin Bhanot, says 'he was desperate...'

Tina Datta reveals shocking details about Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16: The equations among the contestants in the house are constantly changing. Once friends or lovers, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot are always making headlines for locking horns. As per a recent promo shared online, Tina Datta makes some shocking revelations from the outside world to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The duo, who has not been on talking terms with Shalin Bhanot, shared a serious secret about him, which happened to be from the time, he got to know about Tina competing for BB16.

Tina tells Priyanka, "Do you know the funny part, why he (Shalin) tries to silence me? When he got to know that I am a part of the show and got to know we have a common friends. Shalin called one of my mutual friends before coming here and asked him to set a meeting with me. Shalin said he wants to be a team. He can never back out, there are proofs. He also met Gautam outside. How do you think they became so thick and were calling each other brothers from day 1."

"He has also taken Sajid Sir’s name. He said we will play as a team. I refused to meet him because I wanted to be here with a clean slate. He was desperate to meet me. I didn’t know anyone apart from Sreejita. He was planning from outside, so how am I the one using him, moron?” she added.

Tina also shared that Shalin has asked 'something very cheap' from her. “Priyanka you will be disgusted to know. He asked for something very cheap. It is materialistic but I can only say it outside. I didn’t want to highlight it and told him that I don’t appreciate such talks.”

Shalin and Tina have been at loggerheads for quite some time. In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 we saw a heated exchange of words between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. It all began with contestants deciding whether Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia should be retained as a captain.

