Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 January 19 LIVE Updates

Bigg Boss 16 January 19 LIVE Updates: A rift seems to emerge between the 'mandali' members Shiv, Sumbul and Stan as there is a difference of opinion. After their fight got serious, Shalin and Tina continue to be on non-talking terms. Priyanka tries hard to patch things up between them but fails to bring them to common ground. Follow minute-by-minute updates of the controversial reality show here.

Latest Entertainment News