Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare eliminated? Karan Johar reveals shocking details about mandali members

Bigg Boss 16: Not Salman Khan or Farah Khan but Karan Johar will be hosting the upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar.' And he will be revealing some shocking details about the mandali members-- Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer. He accuses the mandali of sidelining Sumbul after she was unable to perform the clock task which later makes Mandali lose the 'Ticket to Finale'.

While speaking to the mandali, Karan asks the members about Sumbul being sidelined from the group and house. Karan says, "Since 3 to 4 days Mandli has not been supportive of Sumbul. Nobody has even confronted her as to what happened and isn’t this number game then?" Shiv comes forward and says, "If you call someone your friend or a sister we know that in this full journey, we have been blaming her…"Following this, Karan interrupts and says "who do you think would break the mandali first?" Nimrit Kaur answers, "Nobody sir. The bond is strong." But Shiv takes Sumbul's name.

Further, Shiv says that it will be Sumbul who would leave the house. Irked over this, Karan tells Shiv that not Sumbul but him who has got fewer votes and is eliminated. "Aapko lowest votes hain, aaja." After this, Shiv is seen walking toward the exit gate.

Not just this, Karan also schools Archana Gautam for going extreme while performing the 'torture task.' The filmmaker and host gets angry with Archana and stops her from talking and interrupting in between. Karan says, “When you do some task in Bigg Boss house...., as Archana speaks, he says 'one minute I am talking'. You are trying to take out your personal feelings during the task and till how much limit do you agree is correct?” Archana further says that she did not get personal in the task, he used Haldi as a colour. To this, Karan pointed that Archana's move caused serious injury to Shiv's eye. "Aapne joh kia, aap nateeja dekh rahi hai na?"

Also, Shiv and Shalin Bhanot get into an ugly spat of words after the latter calls former 'aggressive' and 'bully' in front of Karan Johar. Following this, Shiv calls Shalin 'fake.' Shiv tells Shalin, "mat nakali ban, isliye terko fake bolte hain."

