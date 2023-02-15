Bigg Boss 16 rivals Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare dance closely at Farah Khan's party | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NEERAJARAO6 Still from Bigg Boss 16 featuring Shiva Thakare and Archana Gautam

We all have seen Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare fighting like true enemies throughout the season of Bigg Boss 16. Both have always been locking horns for some or the other reasons. Many times Archana also went a little beyond the limit and physically hurt Shiv on the show. She was even thrown out of the show because of her extreme behaviour, but later she apologized and was retained on the show. Now, after the Bigg Boss 16 is finally over, it seems Archana and Shiv have kept their rivalry aside.

Today, Archana Gautam took to her Instagram handle and shared a video that has shocked the Internet. In the video, the Bigg Boss 16 rivals Shiv and Archana are seen dancing closely like buddies on the song Jawani Janeman. She captioned the video, "enjoyed dance with @farahkhankunder & @shivthakare9". The video is from Farah Khan's party which she hosted after MC Stan won the trophy. The Mandali (Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Sumbul Toqueer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare and MS Stan) and all other season 16's contestants attended the after-party.

In the video, Archana is seen dancing with Farah Khan first and then Shiv joins her on the floor. The way both are dancing closely ahs social media gushing about the two. One of the users wrote, "I think this post will make it clear that fandoms should stop this trolling and all. Now bb is over so please. They are happily dancing so enjoy it rather than saying negative things". Another added, "To be honest shiv and archu have chemistry with everyone". "Shiv or archana ache to lgte h saath me", added another user. Netizens kept on flooding the comment section with their comments. Here comes another one, "Ohooo Archana aap politics chhor do aur Bollywood me aajao ab".

Though MC Stan took the trophy home, Archana will remain the most popular contestant of all the Bigg Boss seasons. From her blunt attitude to ugly fights, she kept the audience entertained throughout the season.

