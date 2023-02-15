Alia Bhatt's reaction to Ranbir Kapoor's Valentine's Day wish is awwdorable, says 'cutest human ever'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ALIAABHATT Alia Bhatt's Instagram upload with Ranbir Kapoor

The heartthrob of Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor made sure to wish his loving wife Alia Bhatt on Valentine's Day. He proved that where there is love, distance doesn't matter. Ranbir couldn't be there with his wife and daughter on the day of love but he wished her loudly infront of thousands while he was attending an event at the Galgotias University in Delhi. Though he is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar', his wishes for his wife and daughter reached the correct address.

While talking to the students from the stage, Ranbir took a pause to wish Alia and Raha on Valentine's Day. He said amid loud cheers from the audience, "I want to wish my two loves Happy Valentine's Day - my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls, I wish you Happy Valentine's Day." This made Alia's day filled with love and joy and she reacted to the viral video mentioning him to be the 'cutest human ever'. She shared the video on her Instagram stories and reverted with her love-filled words.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on 14th April 2022 and are blessed with a cute baby girl Raha. The couple welcomed their baby girl in November last year with much love and shared a heart-melting post announcing the news. Both came close during the making of their first film together Brahmastra. Alia once revealed that she has a huge crush on Ranbir and now they are a married couple. What can be the best than marrying your crush? Both of them never shy away from expressing their love for each other and Alia keeps treating the fans by sharing glimpses of their personal lives on social media.

Ranbir is currently promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, starring Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. The film revolves around the complicated story of Ranbir and Shraddha's characters who want to break up but don't want the other person to take the blame of taking the decision. The film also stars Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais and Ayesha Raza Mishra. It will release on Holi, March 8.

Watch the trailer here:

