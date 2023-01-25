Bigg Boss 16 January 25 LIVE Updates: Priyanka calls Shalin 'ganda aadmi', Tina targeted during nomination

Bigg Boss 16 January 25 LIVE Updates: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, access to the bedrooms is restricted and the housemates are seen fighting for space.
Archana has taken fondly to shayari. In every conversation with the housemates, she is talking in the hilarious couplets.
Priyanka tries to intervene in an argument between Shiv and Archana. All of them get into a war of words once again.
Shalin sits in the garden area and seems happy as the sun rises. He exclaims that he had a good night's sleep. His equation with Tina and Priyanka has gone down the hill.
Priyanka and Nimrit have not been on the best of terms since the start of the show. They argued once again in the kitchen area while Shiv and Stan have a laugh over it.
After their friendship has gone to the dump, Priyanka, Tina and Archana make fun of Shalin. Tina mimics Shalin and Priyanka and Archana laugh over it.
Lately, Shalin has been not in a good state of mind. During nominations, he was targeted again and fingers were pointed at his character.
Tina was once again nominated by the majority of the housemates. She defended herself at each turn and trained her guns at Shalin.
Stan targeted Tina during nominations. Their friendship has not been going down well and Stan called Tina 'fake'.
Archana has been targeting housemates with her brand of shayari. She targeted Shalin with her hilarious couplet.
Bigg Boss 16 housemates fight with each other over a new twist. The access to the bedrooms has been restricted.
