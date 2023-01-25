Wednesday, January 25, 2023
     
  Bigg Boss 16 January 25 LIVE Updates: Priyanka calls Shalin 'ganda aadmi', Tina targeted during nomination
India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2023 22:59 IST
Bigg Boss 16 January 25 LIVE Updates: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, access to the bedrooms is restricted and the housemates are seen fighting for space. 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 January 25

  • Jan 25, 2023 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Archana takes to shayari

    Archana has taken fondly to shayari. In every conversation with the housemates, she is talking in the hilarious couplets. 

  • Jan 25, 2023 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Archana, Shiv and Priyanka fight

    Priyanka tries to intervene in an argument between Shiv and Archana. All of them get into a war of words once again. 

  • Jan 25, 2023 10:48 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    New day beckons

    Shalin sits in the garden area and seems happy as the sun rises. He exclaims that he had a good night's sleep. His equation with Tina and Priyanka has gone down the hill. 

  • Jan 25, 2023 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Priyanka and Nimrit fight

    Priyanka and Nimrit have not been on the best of terms since the start of the show. They argued once again in the kitchen area while Shiv and Stan have a laugh over it. 

  • Jan 25, 2023 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Tina and Priyanka make fun of Shalin

    After their friendship has gone to the dump, Priyanka, Tina and Archana make fun of Shalin. Tina mimics Shalin and Priyanka and Archana laugh over it.  

  • Jan 25, 2023 10:29 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Shalin in mess

    Lately, Shalin has been not in a good state of mind. During nominations, he was targeted again and fingers were pointed at his character. 

  • Jan 25, 2023 10:12 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Tina defends herself during nominations

    Tina was once again nominated by the majority of the housemates. She defended herself at each turn and trained her guns at Shalin. 

  • Jan 25, 2023 10:09 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Stan calls Tina fake

    Stan targeted Tina during nominations. Their friendship has not been going down well and Stan called Tina 'fake'.

     

  • Jan 25, 2023 10:00 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Archana does shayari

    Archana has been targeting housemates with her brand of shayari. She targeted Shalin with her hilarious couplet. 

  • Jan 25, 2023 9:58 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Housemates fight after new twist

    Bigg Boss 16 housemates fight with each other over a new twist. The access to the bedrooms has been restricted.  

