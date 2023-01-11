Bigg Boss 16 January 11 LIVE: Tina Datta requests her mother to not argue with Shalin's mother

Wednesday, January 11, 2023
     
Bigg Boss 16 January 11 LIVE: The family week gets more interesting as Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's mother enter the Bigg Boss house. Tina can be seen requesting her mother not to create any drama with Shalin's mother. Stay hooked to know what happens next and for the live updates.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: January 11, 2023 22:03 IST
Bigg Boss 16 January 11
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 January 11

In today's episode, Tina’s mother is the first one to enter the house singing a beautiful Bengali song. She hugs her daughter and expresses that she is a proud mother as what ten boys couldn’t do she did it alone. She goes on to hug Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and thanks her for being Tina’s true friend in the house. Tina asks her mother the question she might have wanted to ask for so long whether does Shalin really loves her but, she straight up says not at all. As Shalin's mother makes an entry to the house, Tina requests her mother to not create any drama in the house. She shuts Tina down and tells her that she is the one whose the mother.

 

Bigg Boss 16 January 11 LIVE

  • Jan 11, 2023 10:01 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Nimrit's father schools her

    Nimrit and her father are seen having a serious conversation where her father tries to make her understand and wants her to play the game wisely. This upsets Nimrit and she angrily leaves the conversation.

     

  • Jan 11, 2023 9:55 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Captaincy task continues

    Contestants rigorously participate in the captaincy task and Shiv becomes the new captain of the house.

