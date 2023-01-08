Bigg Boss 16 Jan 8 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Tina's shocking revelation upsets Shalin; former asks him to back off

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 Jan 8 Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16 Jan 8 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: It seems after Salman Khan's schooling in the last episode, Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot have some questions to be answered. In today's episode, Tina and Shalin are seen having an argument about their relationship status. Tina tells Shalin that she used to have a feeling for him but now she tells him to leave her alone. Shalin gets upset about it and asks her if everything she has ever felt was for the camera. She continues to lash out at him accusing Shalin of being aggressive and also blames him for sabotaging her image infront of everyone.

