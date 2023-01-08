Sunday, January 08, 2023
     
  Bigg Boss 16 Jan 8 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Tina's shocking revelation upsets Shalin; former asks him to back off
Bigg Boss 16 Jan 8 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Tina's shocking revelation upsets Shalin; former asks him to back off

Bigg Boss 16 Jan 8 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: After Salman Khan's schooling, it seems that Tina is now quite clear in her head about what needs to be done. In today's episode, both Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot are seen having a conversation where Tina clearly tells him to leave her alone.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: January 08, 2023 22:07 IST
Bigg Boss 16 Jan 8 Weekend Ka Vaar
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 Jan 8 Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16 Jan 8 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: It seems after Salman Khan's schooling in the last episode, Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot have some questions to be answered. In today's episode, Tina and Shalin are seen having an argument about their relationship status. Tina tells Shalin that she used to have a feeling for him but now she tells him to leave her alone. Shalin gets upset about it and asks her if everything she has ever felt was for the camera. She continues to lash out at him accusing Shalin of being aggressive and also blames him for sabotaging her image infront of everyone. 

Stay tuned for the live updates.

  • Jan 08, 2023 10:07 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Shekhar SUmar enters with Vig Bulletin

    Shekhar Suman brings in his Shayari and comic element by highlighting their anger and frustration in the house. The camera in the house is the focus as he rants about his frustration because the housemates don’t seem to stop removing their frustration on each other. The whole week’s fun and the fight are brought up in Shekhar’s own style.

     

     

  • Jan 08, 2023 9:40 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Shalin-Tina drag Sajid into the conversation

    Shalin gets frustrated in the middle of the conversation and calls Sajid for some clarifications. This didn't go well between the three of them inspite of Sajid being trying to pacify the situation.

  • Jan 08, 2023 9:34 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Tina and Shalin finally confront each other

    Tina lashes out at Shalin for behaving like a freak. Shalin seems very shocked by Tina's change of attitude. Tina tells Shalin that she cannot be with an aggressive man. Shalin tries to be calm and make Tina understand that everything is fine between them. Tina tells him to leave her alone and she needs time.

     

  • Jan 08, 2023 9:27 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Shalin apologizes to Soundarya

    Shalin goes to say sorry to Soundarya over the fact that he had said a few mean things about her like “if Soundarya is the last person on earth, I still won’t talk to her”. But, Soundarya seems to be very stern and is not ready to listen to him.

     

  • Jan 08, 2023 9:11 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Contestants bet over Tina-Shalin's situation

    Contestants discuss Tina and Shalin's fight and even start betting that its just a matter of a day, both will be back on the track after some time.

  • Jan 08, 2023 9:05 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Shalin and Sajid discuss about Tina's behaviour

    Sajid asks Shalin if Tina's matter is bothering him, and to this Shalin tells him that he feels like a fool because Tina is not ready to talk to him. Shalin also says that he really thought that Tina loves her.

