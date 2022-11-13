Bigg Boss 16: Fans come in support of Shiv Thakare after Archana Gautam returns to the show

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HARSHH31 Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam in Bigg Boss 16

Previously in Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam was sent out of the house after she got physically violent with Shiv Thakare. She clutched his neck during their verbal spat in one of the most startling episodes of Bigg Boss 16 this week. On the 'Weekend ka Vaar' episode, the host of the show Salman khan lashed out at Shiv for instigating Archana. It was portrayed as the whole concept of the fight was intentionally done to provoke Archana.

After Shiv eliminated Archana, a number of recordings from the Bigg Boss 16 house's live feed revealed Shiv had intended to upset Archana by calling out the names of her party and a particular "didi" in front of her. As a member of the Indian National Congress, Archana quickly learned that the "didi" phrase Shiv used to provoke her was actually referring to Priyanka Gandhi. Though SHiv's fans have come in support of him after Archana re-entered the show as a wild card entry.

Fans have flooded Twitter with #ShivThakare and are calling him the 'Lone Warrior'. One of the users tweeted, "Trend Speed booster alert!!!!!! 100 replies & 50 rts on this tweet. Guys take this seriously. Believe me... if everyone comment, then our trend will definitely come up in the list. LONE WARRIOR SHIV THAKARE". Another one wrote, " They purposely downed #ShivThakare to make somebody rise. No, it isn't any female. Chk the last few mins of the episode where the most silent, gentleman kind of guy was yelling standing on the chair & putting his point Matlab itna personality change after sk's back wow". Another user added, "Jo kisi ko extra sabji bhi na khane de wo giving nature ki hain. LONE WARRIOR SHIV THAKARE".

Another user wrote, "the whole house against him, lowlifes who question his character, friends who talk behind his back, makers who justify the violence against him. he stands alone and he stands strong. LONE WARRIOR SHIV THAKARE".

Though Salman Khan schooled Shiv for instigating Archana, it seems that Shiv's fans don't agree with the actor at all.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 November 12 Highlights: Gori Nagori is evicted, Salman discusses Shiv-Archana's fight

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan pulls up Shiv Thakare for 'planning, executing' Archana's eviction

Latest Entertainment News