Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Gori Nagori is evicted, Priyanka and Sumbul are safe

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan join Salman Khan on Saturday's episode to promote their upcoming film Bhediya.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2022 21:53 IST
Bigg Boss 16
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan is joined by Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan for the promotions of Bhediya. In Saturday's episode, Salman confronts Shiv Thakare for provoking Arachna Guatam so much so that she got physical with him and was thrown out of the house. Salman does not stop short of scolding Shiv and other housemates who supported him earlier this week. Varun and Kriti lighten up the mood of the house by entering inside and playing games with the contestants. Follow minute-by-minute updates of your favourite reality show Bigg Boss 16 here. 

  • Nov 12, 2022 9:48 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Ankit and Priyanka's friendship hits roadblock

    Salman Khan explained to Ankit and Priyanka how their equation is looking to the viewers. Now, will they part ways on the show and play their individual games? 

  • Nov 12, 2022 9:41 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Gori leaves the house happily

    Gori left the house happily. The housemates were upset with the latest eviction. 

  • Nov 12, 2022 9:39 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Gori Nagori is evicted

    Gori Nagori has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house. 

  • Nov 12, 2022 9:36 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Is Priyanka evicted?

    Salman Khan said that Priyanka has been evicted due to a lack of votes. Is it a prank?

  • Nov 12, 2022 9:33 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Salman Khan confirms elimination will take place this week

    Salman says that one out of Gori, Priyanka and Sumbul will be evicted this week.

