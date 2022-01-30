Name of Bigg Boss 15 winner leaked? Viral Wikipedia photo shares prize money details and runner-up

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Name of Bigg Boss 15 winner leaked?

Highlights Top 5 of BB 15 -- Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt

Winner of Bigg Boss 15 will be announced by Salman Khan

Name of 'Bigg Boss 15' winner is soon to be announced. There's going to be a tough fight between finalists Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt. The top 5 of BB 15 have spent over three months in the house and have worked hard to secure their position in the finals. However, only one will be taking the Bigg Boss 15 trophy home. Ahead of the grand finale of Salman Khan's how, a photo of Wikipedia page is going vital on social media. The photo claims that Pratik Sehajpal is winner of Bigg Boss 15 and Shamita Shetty is the runner-up. However, their is no official announcement yet and the winner will be announced tonight.

The photo doing rounds on the Internet also shares details of the prize money. It claims that the winner will take home Rs 50 lakh.

Likewise, a few days, another such image went viral claiming that Karan Kundrra is the winner of Bigg Boss season 15 and Tejasswi Prakash held the position of runner-up.

However, when checked on Wikipedia, the status of Bigg Boss 15 winner is 'TBA' (To Be Announced). Take a look:

Image Source : SNAPSHOT OF WIKIPEDIA Name of Bigg Boss 15 winner leaked?

Meanwhile, during the first part of the 'Bigg Boss 15' season finale episode, Rashami Desai was evicted and announced as the 5th runner-up. After Rashami Desai's elimination was announced on the show, Salman surprised Shamita by revealing that Raqesh had come there to support her. When Salman asked him to say something, Raqesh praised Shamita for doing so well on the show, however, he then also slammed Tejasswi for misbehaving with his girlfriend.

"Wanted to break the TV, I was that angry," Raqesh told her, as he called her out for age-shaming her and pulling her down during a task. In response, Tejasswi said the rift between her and Shamita is always the case of "action and reaction." She also defended her statement for calling her an "aunty" saying, "Karan Kundrra also called her the same and you didn't react to it.."

Later while discussing their previous fight, Tejasswi and Shamita once again got into a heated argument over her "aunty" remark. Shamita told Karan to talk some sense into his girlfriend, "Your girlfriend has lost the plot," she said. However, Karan defended Tejasswi, and said, "She did not age-shame you," and that it was not said in that context.

Both of them had a long discussion as Karan tried to explain that Tejasswi did not intend to age-shame while Shamita said that an apology cannot be accompanied by an explanation.

Today's episode, part 2 of the Bigg Boss 15 finale, will have a special tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla, who was the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner. Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen performing on stage in his remembrance.

--with agency inputs