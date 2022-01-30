Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/COLORSTV/KATRINAKAIF Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Did Salman Khan confess he's dating? Shehnaaz Gill teases him with Katrina Kaif's name

Highlights Shehnaaz Gill will pay an emotional tribute to late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 15: Sana teases Salman about Katrina and tells him to stay happy

Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal are still in race

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 is all set to take place tonight. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show welcomed the ex-contestants last night and will tonight see a number of special guests on the stage. One amongst those will be Shehnaaz Gill who will pay an emotional tribute to the late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. During her time on the stage, the singer-actress will be seen chatting with the superstar. A recent promo of the episode showed the two of them indulging in an entertaining batter. The fun part comes when Sana starts teasing Salman about Katrina and tells him to stay happy. The actor in return gave a hint that he is not single that left not just Shehnaaz but also the audience in surprise.

The interesting chat began when Shehnaaz said, "From Punjab's Katrina Kaif, I have become India's Shehnaaz Gill. Because India's Katrina has now become Punjab's Katrina since she is married now." To this Salman was seen saying, "Aur kushal mangal sabb achha hai, sab khush hai," after which the 29-year-old actress responded, "Sir aap khush raho bass. Sorry, main zyada toh nahi bol rahi ."

also read: Name of Bigg Boss 15 winner leaked? Viral Wikipedia photo shares prize money details and runner-up

After this Shehnaaz told Salman, "But single zyaada achhe lagte ho." Salman was quick to respond and said, "Haan, jab ho jayunga toh zyada achha lagunga." Salman's answer left Shehnaaz shocked and she asks him, " Achha, committed ho?"

Another promo shared by the makers showed the duo in tears. It happened when Shehnaaz broke down after meeting Salman who later gave her a tight hug. The video was shared by the channel on Instagram with a caption reading, "Salman aur Shehnaaz ke saath lijiye ek trip down memory lane with this emotional reunion."

Coming back to the show's finale, last night audience witnessed the eviction of Rashami Desai. Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal are still in the race to win the show.