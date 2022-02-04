Bigg Boss 15's Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Rajiv Adatia groove to Ishq Tera Tadpave; leave fans in splits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UMAR RIAZ Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Rajiv Adatia

It's been almost a week since the reality show Bigg Boss 15 saw its finale. Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal made it to the top 5. They are finally out of the house and are catching up with their other co-contestants. On Friday, Karan Kundrra met his best friend from the BB house, Umar Riaz. Umar took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the duo having fun along with Rajiv Adatia. "India’s best 3 dancers #CanAnyOneDance," he wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

In the video, Karan, Rajiv and Umar are seen dancing their hearts out to Punjabi singer Sukhbir's famous song Ishq Tera Tadpave. Their dance left netizens in splits. Several fans took to the comments section and dropped their reactions. Neha Bhasin wrote, "OK I just died. I can never see you three the same way again." Karan Kundrra also commented, "Aaaaahahahahha nobody can… only us!!!!" Rajiv Adatia said, "WE ARE THE BEST!!!!" One of the users wrote, "This is all what I miss about bb15."

Earlier, Rajiv Adatia also shared a selfie with Karan Kundrra and wrote, “KUNDRAAAAAA!!!! Finally, we are having our chai out of the house! Love you brother!!! @kkundrra”

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 15 grand finale took place on January 30. It saw Tejasswi Prakash as the winner, Pratik Sehajpal as the first runner-up and Karan Kundrra as the second runner-up.