Here's how Shamita Shetty reacted to tweet claiming Tejasswi won Bigg Boss as she is 'New Naagin'

With the end of 'Bigg Boss 15', actor Shamita Shetty is back to the outside world and social media as well. Post Bigg Boss, one can see her actively using Twitter snd Instagram to thank her fans for supporting her and showering her with love. She also reacted to a tweet that claims Tejasswi Prakash won the show as she's the face of Colors' upcoming show. During the finale, Tejasswi was introduced as the lead actor for the upcoming season of Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin'.

"Why do I get the feeling that Shamita Shetty was not chosen a winner in Bigg Boss because she is Shilpa Shetty's sister. Tejasswi won the title because she is ColorsTV's new serial's new #Naagin. In my opinion actors of the channel should be disqualified," the tweet read.

Reacting to the particular opinion of a Twitter user, Shamita wrote, "What can I say... except... Thank you for your love and your honest opinion. Love you."

Shamita was one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 15. However, she was the fourth contestant to be eliminated from the finale race. Beating Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash lifted the 'Bigg Boss 15' winner's trophy and took home the cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs. Pratik became the runner-up in the race to win. The show had a star-studded two-part finale, the first part aired on Saturday and the second aired on Sunday from 8 pm onwards.

The grand finale saw Bollywood star Deepika Padukone promote her upcoming film Gehraiyaan along with co-stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The finale was also attended by former Bigg Boss winners including Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik and Shweta Tiwari.

-with ANI inputs