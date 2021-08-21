Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan releases new promo, Rekha joins in too

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS TV Salman Khan in new promo of Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss fans were in for a treat on Saturday when superstar Salman Khan surprised them by sharing a new promo of Bigg Boss 15. This time joining him will be veteran actress Rekha. In the promo, we can see Salman lost in a jungle as he hears Rekha’s voice. She sings her famous song “Yeh Kya Jagah Hai Doston” from the film Umrao Jaan. As he hears the song, Salman stops in front of a tree that speaks to him in Rekha's voice.

Salman addresses it as “Vishwasuntree” and they continue their conversation wondering where they are if the Bigg Boss house has disappeared. However, no details about the theme of this season was revealed in the promo. "Yeh kya ho raha hai? #BiggBoss15 coming soon! #BB15 #BiggBoss @beingsalmankhan," the caption of the promo read.

It was only recently, that the makers had announced that the veteran actress will be lending her vocal prowess for a promo for the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss 15".

"Bigg Boss is a very 'naayab' show, that has all drama, action, fun and thrill and what's more, you get a crash course of life itself. And if one is patient and resilient, one will evolve to be one's best self! What could be better poetic justice than that," Rekha said.

The timeless diva will be doing a special voiceover for a tree in the promos of the show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on television.

She added: "It is going to be an exciting new experience, as I am doing a voice over for a 'speaking tree' whom Salman has fondly named 'Vishwasuntree', a vibrant tree full of wisdom, hope and faith! It is always gratifying to work with Salman and I feel blessed to share these unique moments with him... He is as always a pure pleasure!"

The new season of Bigg Boss is going to be filled with twists and a lot of "Sankat in jungle" as the contestants will have to endure many challenges before they make their way inside the house. For the first six weeks, the show is being premiered on Voot by the name, Bigg Boss OTT. It is hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

(With IANS inputs)