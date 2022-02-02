Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RASHAMI DESAI Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai-Umar Riaz set internet ablaze as they groove to Oo Antava | WATCH

Among Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, one more pair was successful in winning the hearts of the viewers. It was actress Rashami Desai and Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz. The duo garnered a massive fanbase because of their friendship. Their fans lovingly call them 'UmRash.' On Wednesday, Rashami took to Instagram and shared a video of herself dancing with Umar Riaz, Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia on the song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

Sharing the video, Rashami wrote, "We are better then u @rajivadatia & @umarriazz91. What u have to say…. @nehabhasin4u."

Take a look:

Rajiv also shared another video of them performing on the same song:

This left Rashami and Umar's fans delighted. In no time, the comment section was bombarded with their adorable reactions. One of the user wrote, "Aap sabhi best ho." Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin also commented on the post.

On Wednesday, Rashami and Umar made a public appearance as they attended BB15's co-contestant Shamita Shetty's birthday bash together. Tjhe duo posed together for the paparazzi. Rashami looked stunning as she opted for a white off-shoulder dress while Umar looked dapper in a white shirt with black denim.

Rashami reunited with Umar and Rajiv Adatia soon after the grand finale. She shared adorable selfies with them on Instagram.

Rashami Desai was one of the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 15. She was the first to get evicted in the finale. She took the sixth spot in the 15th season. Meanwhile, Umar Riaz who got evicted earlier didn’t attend the grand finale. Tejasswi Prakash lifted the winner's trophy. Pratik Sehajpal became the first runner up and Karan Kundrra took the second runner up’s position.