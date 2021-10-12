Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat doesn't want to get into a relationship inside the house

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NISHANTBHAT85 BB15: Nishant doesn't want to get into relationship

'Bigg Boss 15' is all about fights and also making relationships. We often see the contestants getting close to each other. But every person has a different take on this. And same goes for contestant Nishant Bhat, who is not keen to make relationships but is open to friendships.

Bhat said: "Love inside the Bigg Boss house is a big NO for sure, whatever has to happen will happen outside. But yes, friends and bonds for lifetime are for sure."

When asked about the reason behind his point of view, Bhat said: "The sterility of the house is such that you will need someone. But that doesn't mean that the other person will be my partner. Falling in love is a very pious process for me. I don't want to rush into it at any cost."

Recently Nishant Bhat has shared a reel of his entry on 'Bigg Boss 15' in which he was introduced by actress Mouni Roy. He wrote in the caption: Phata poster Nikla Nishant, Ab BB 15 ka ghar nahi rahega shaant...What an entry'. He received a number of comments from fans. Like 'Mast entry Nishu', 'Baki sab zero, bass apna nishu hero' and all.

Nishant, Pratik and Shamita entered BB15 from Bigg Boss OTT. They have special powers, as they are the contenders for captaincy. They cannot be evicted until they have special powers in the house. So, definitely they are now a threat to other contestants.