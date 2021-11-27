Bigg Boss 15: Mahhi Vij's reaction to seeing Jay Bhanushali after eviction will melt your heart, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JAY BHANUSHALI Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij

Jay Bhanushali was evicted from Bigg Boss 15 due to low votes. During the first round of eliminations, the actor and popular host was saved by his friend Nishant Bhat. however, when comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh entered the show he was evicted by the audience in LIVE voting. Now, days after his eviction, his wife and actress Mahhi Vij took to social media to share an adorable video.

In the video, she is seen waiting for her husband as he returned from the Bigg Boss 15 house after 50 days. Reuniting with him, the emotional actress hugged him and refused to let go of him. Sharing the video on her verified social media account, she wrote, "When I finally saw him stronger together."

Jay too gave his fans an update after returning home. He posted a picture with Mahhi and their daughter Tara and wrote, "With Family and for a change no early morning loud music to wake me up..with my real life Bigg Boss @mahhivij and @tarajaymahhi."

Earlier Mahhi had shared a picture of Jay sleeping beside their daughter Tara. In the adorable photo, the toddler can be seen hugging her dad. They say a daughter and a father's bond is irreplaceable and I'm so proud that Tara has a father like you! You have set an example of what a good human being you are and Tara is going to follow your footsteps someday. She will be proud that her father is a good human being and that is rare!" Mahhi captioned the post.

This week saw an elimination of 4 contestants from Bigg Boss 15 namely, Simba Nagpal, Vishal Kotian, Neha Bhasin and Jay Bhanushali. In their place, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh entered the show as new wild card contestants.