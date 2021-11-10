Wednesday, November 10, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Afsana Khan out of Salman Khan's show after she picks knife for self harm
Live now

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Afsana Khan out of Salman Khan's show after she picks knife for self harm

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 will see a horrific twist as Afsana Khan is hurt for not being given the VIP ticket. Captain Umar Riaz had to choose three of them between Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, and Afsana Khan.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2021 22:22 IST
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Afsana Khan out of Salman Khan's show after she picks knife for self harm
Image Source : COLORS

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Afsana Khan out of Salman Khan's show after she picks knife for self harm

During the weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan announced that the contestants in the house will have to secure a spot in the VIP zone to become the contender for finale. And housemates have put their gaming hats on to leave everyone behind and enter the VIP zone. The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 will see a horrific twist as Afsana Khan is hurt for not being given the VIP ticket. Captain Umar Riaz had to choose three of them between Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, and Afsana Khan. He left Afsana and chose the other three contestants. Vulnerable Afsana has been hurt by Umar’s behaviour and lost her calm inside the house.

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 LIVE November 10

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 10, 2021 10:22 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    VIP contestants get special room

    Four VIP contestants including Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat get special room. They get special benefits. Neha Bhasin says that her respect for Umar has raised. 

  • Nov 10, 2021 10:20 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Umar removes Afsana and Vishal Kotian

    Umar declares that he will give the VIP ticket to Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhat. He tells that he could not give them the Diwali gift that's why he will let these people get in the zone. He also says it was a tough call especially in case of Afsana as she is her sister. 

  • Nov 10, 2021 10:17 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Vishal tells Umar I will choose you over Shamita Shetty

    Vishal tells Umar that he will choose Karan and Tejasswi over Shamita. He tells that is his promise and he wants core team to go ahead. He swears on his mother. 

  • Nov 10, 2021 10:15 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Umar Riaz removes Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali

    Umar Riaz removes Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali in the next round. Karan can be seen telling Umar that he will bring Nishant on his side with the help of Tejasswi. He also says that Vishal will play with them. After discussing with Tejasswi he tells Umar to take Tejasswi, Karan and Nishant with him in the VIP zone. 

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News