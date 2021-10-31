Sunday, October 31, 2021
     
  Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Badshah enters house as special guest, Salman Khan slams Tejasswi Prakash
Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Badshah enters house as special guest, Salman Khan slams Tejasswi Prakash

Rapper Badshah is all set to enter 'Bigg Boss 15' as the special guest for 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode. The previous episode saw Rohit Shetty and Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif visiting to promote their upcoming movie 'Sooryavanshi'. Badshah can be seen dancing and interacting with the housemates and the host.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2021 22:13 IST
Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Badshah enters house as special guest, Salman Khan slams Tejasswi
Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Badshah enters house as special guest, Salman Khan slams Tejasswi

Rapper Badshah is all set to enter 'Bigg Boss 15' as the special guest for 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode. The previous episode saw Rohit Shetty and Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif visiting to promote their upcoming movie 'Sooryavanshi'. Badshah can be seen dancing and interacting with the housemates and the host. 

Besides that, Badshah will also gives some gifts to the contestants that seem to create a lot of heated arguments among the housemates. Nishant says he wants to give a mirror to Karan as according to him his real side is coming out. And Karan says he doesn't care. Other contestants also start blaming each other and even the fight gets physical among them.

Moreover Salman Khan can be seen getting annoyed and losing his cool because of Tejasswi Prakash. He doesn't like the way she spoke to him. Check out this space for LIVE updates:

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 LIVE

  • Oct 31, 2021 10:11 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Ieshaan to choose between Rajiv and Miesha

    In a new task, Ieshaan has to choose his answers between Miesha and Rajiv. He sprays foam on Rajiv's face when Badshah asks him who will turn opposite to him in the game. In the next question, Ieshaan says he would not like to see Rajiv in the next week from him and Miesha. Shamita feels Vishal will be evicted from the show before Karan. When asked who use people between Karan and Vishal. Shamita puts foam on Vishal's face. 

  • Oct 31, 2021 10:04 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan Kundrra confesses his feelings for Tejasswi

    Karan Kundrra confesses his feelings for Tejasswi. He calls her cute and says that she has been the same from day one. He continues to say thet he likes endearing people. Tejasswi says that, 'Mera usko chappal marne ka mann kar rha hai." 

  • Oct 31, 2021 9:44 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Badshah gets gifts for each contestants

    Badshah gives some gifts to the contestants that create a lot of heated arguments among the housemates. Nishant says he wants to give a mirror to Karan as according to him his real side is coming out. And Karan says he doesn't care. Other contestants also start blaming each other and even the fight gets physical among them. 

  • Oct 31, 2021 9:43 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Badshah enters the house

    Badhshah has written a few lines for each contestant including Simba, Pratik, Afsana, Karan Kundrra, Rajiv, Vishal, Shamit and others. He also says a few lines on Miesha and Ieshaan's relationship. 

  • Oct 31, 2021 9:34 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Badshah enters house as special guest

    Badshah enters the house and can be seen having fun with host Salman Khan. Both can be seen dancing and interacting. Badshah asks Salman to say a dialogue from 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' and Salman says: "Log kehte hai Khoobsurat ladkiyan jab jhooth bolti hai to aur bhi khoobsurat lagti hai". To which Badshah replies: "Why do beautiful girls lie?"

  • Oct 31, 2021 9:27 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Shamita feels Umar is 50% competitive

    Shamita thinks Umar is 28% entertaining, 12% badtameex, 7% confident. Umar says that Shamita has 50% superiority complex, 28% pakau, 12% aashiq as she misses Raqesh, 7% chalaak, 2% competitive and 1% entertaining. 

  • Oct 31, 2021 9:20 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Salman Khan plays game with the housemates

    Salman Khan play games with the housemates. He asks Mathematics questions from the housemates. Followed with another game where the housemates give each other some personality traits. Vishal calls Nishant 50% entertaining. Nishant feels Vishal is 50% I, Me,Myself.  Jay calls Karan Kundrra 50% aashiq, 28% competitive. Karan feels Jay is 50% Dil Ka saaf. 

  • Oct 31, 2021 9:10 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Afsana and Vishal Vs Tejasswi and Nishant

    It is Afsana and Vishal Vs Tejasswi and Nishant in today's Weekend ka Vaar. Vishal, Afsana, Tejasswi and Nishant continue to roast the housemates. Vishal and Afsana sing qawalli in which they roast Umar and Miesha. Tejasswi and Nishant roast Vishal, Jay. 

