Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Badshah enters house as special guest, Salman Khan slams Tejasswi Prakash

Rapper Badshah is all set to enter 'Bigg Boss 15' as the special guest for 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode. The previous episode saw Rohit Shetty and Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif visiting to promote their upcoming movie 'Sooryavanshi'. Badshah can be seen dancing and interacting with the housemates and the host.

Besides that, Badshah will also gives some gifts to the contestants that seem to create a lot of heated arguments among the housemates. Nishant says he wants to give a mirror to Karan as according to him his real side is coming out. And Karan says he doesn't care. Other contestants also start blaming each other and even the fight gets physical among them.

Moreover Salman Khan can be seen getting annoyed and losing his cool because of Tejasswi Prakash. He doesn't like the way she spoke to him. Check out this space for LIVE updates: