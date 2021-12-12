Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Bigg Boss 15: Contestants to meet their family members in Salman Khan show? Here's what we know

Ever since the Ticket To Finale task commenced in the Bigg Boss 15 house there have been speculations that the housemates will get to meet their family members and the popular 'Family week' will begin in the house. However, there's a slight twist in the conventional format and the makers have added their own twist to keep the audience entertained. The upcoming episode of the reality show will see host Salman Khan entering the house and giving an opportunity to inmates to connect with their family via video call. But he says nothing is easy here and there is a condition to this. Now, there are two options in front of the non-VIP contestants, either they can give up the prize money or decline to talk to their family members and try to win the amount.

Take a look:

It is not an easy decision for Tejasswi Prakash, whose prize money is Rs 2 lakh or Karan Kundrra has to either connect with his parents and give up the prize money of Rs 2.5 lakh. Similarly, each member including Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia have to choose from the given options.

In the latest promo dropped by the makers, Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Patik Sehajpal can be seen getting emotional after Salman Khan announced that they will get the chance to talk to their family members. Karan can be heard saying that for him his parents mean the most in this world. He further adds that at this stage of the game he cannot afford to meet them.

Also read:

The latest promo shows housemates getting emotional and shedding tears as Salman has given them a tough task. It is going to be interesting to see what each of them chooses - connecting with family or winning the prize money?