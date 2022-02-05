'Behen, mujhe mat sikhaa': Karan Kundrra slams troll accusing him of disrespecting Tejasswi Prakash

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEJRAN Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15's major highlight was Karan Kundrra's relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. The duo found love in each other after getting locked inside the house. However, their journey was not a smooth sail, they were often seen getting into heated arguments and ugly spats during the show. While most of the viewers loved their chemistry, there was a set of audience who called their love 'fake' and relationship 'toxic'. As both Tejasswi and Karan are out of the Bigg Boss house now, they are often spotted together. Karan is setting some major boyfriend goals. From picking her up from the shoots to accompanying her to manicure and pedicure sessions, he is seen doing it all.

Recently, Karan interacted with his fans and followers on Instagram through a Q&A session on Twitter. While most of Twitterati shipped the two and called them couple goals. One of the users accused Karan of disrespecting his girlfriend Tejasswi.

The netizen asked Karan to address his sister's remark. For the unversed, when Karan was locked inside the house and she had a dispute with Tejasswi, his sister Meenu Kundra had tweeted that she 'can’t stand' how Tejasswi treats him and had even indirectly criticised her in a post about “garbage and fake love." Sharing one of Meenu's 'pool' remarks, a user asked Karan to react to it, and the actor typed 'savage.' Following this, another user accused Karan of being disrespectful towards his girlfriend.

But Karan could not let this go and replied to the troll, "Dekh behen.. mujhe mat sikhaa.. thoda karela khaana band kar aur beer pe toh samajh jayegi ki yeh meri gf aur meri behen abh meri family hain. (Don’t teach me, stop eating bitter gourd, and drink beer only then you will understand that my girlfriend and my sister are my family now)."

He added that he can handle his family issues on his own, if people cannot do anything well for them, they don’t have the right to do bad either. Concluding, Karan mentioned that he and 'lads' are unaffected by it.