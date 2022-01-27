Thursday, January 27, 2022
     
Bigg Boss 15, Jan 27 HIGHLIGHTS: Karan, Tejasswi, Shamita, among top 6; Rakhi Sawant gets evicted

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Tonight's episode saw the continuation of the 'hotel task' during which a number of fights have already taken place. Every contestant is eager to secure their place in the top 6 but it will be exciting to see who will get evicted tonight? Read our LIVE updates to find out!

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 27, 2022 23:00 IST
Bigg Boss 15: With just a few days left for the grand finale, the excitement amongst the fans is at a high notch! The contestants are doing their level best to make sure they secure their place in the top 6. Just recently, the audience witnessed a huge fight between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash after the former gave Karan Kundra a massage during the hotel task. Tonight's episode was a continuation of the same which saw a live audience voting for their favourite contestant. Who got evicted tonight? Read the LIVE updates to know the name!

 

  • Jan 27, 2022 10:50 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rakhi Sawant gets evicted

    Rakhi Sawant gets the least vote during the BB hotel task which is why she got evicted from the show. She thanked the housemates for their support and said that she is going to vote for everyone.

  • Jan 27, 2022 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Nishant gets the highest votes in BB hotel task

    Nishant gets the highest votes during the BB hotel task. Karan gets the second-highest, followed by Pratik and Rashami. Shamita and Rakhi become the last two contestants to get the least votes. 

  • Jan 27, 2022 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Housemates get prize money of six lakhs back

    Bigg Boss announced that since the housemates performed their task diligently while the RJ's came into the house, they will get the lost prize money back. That is why the final prize money amounts to rupees 50 lakhs. 

  • Jan 27, 2022 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan says that if her girlfriend will do wrong he will not support her

    Rakhi Sawant ordered Karn to talk to apologise to Shamita while dancing. Karan Kundrra tells Shamita that if her girlfriend will do wrong he will not support her and will support the right. She asks him is he going to take the stand in this 'janam' only? To which he agrees. 

  • Jan 27, 2022 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rakhi throws water on Pratik Sehajpal

    Rakhi Sawant throws water on Pratik Sehajpal in the process to entertain the live audience. While Karn and Tejasswi showcase their romance as they do push-ups on the bed. Shamita gives a massage to Nishant and then dances on the kitchen top. 

  • Jan 27, 2022 10:34 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rakhi Sawant turns Julie

    Rakhi transforms into her Julie avatar during the task. Karan Kundrra then massages her. 

  • Jan 27, 2022 10:27 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Tejasswi, Karan dance together

    Tejasswi, Karan turn up the heat in the house as they dance together. Karan becomes Teja's pole as she performs pole dance with him. Karan lifts her on his shoulders and does bhangra. They later, do push-ups together. 

  • Jan 27, 2022 10:25 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Live audience tells Tejasswi that because of her others are getting hyped

    During the task, the Live audience tells Tejasswi Prakash that because of her others are getting hyped. To which Teja replies that she did not know about that and then others call her insecure. They said to her that they love Tejasswi's game. 

  • Jan 27, 2022 10:22 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rakhi Sawant calls Tejasswi 'irritating'

    Rakhi Sawant gets irritated with Tejasswi Prakash's insecurity about Karan Kundrra. She says, "Thoda sa kuch karo toh ye khaj** aagayi beech mein. Mera Sunny (Karan's nickname) Mera Sunny ye le jaayegi. Task chal raha hai task karne do, irritating kahin ki."

  • Jan 27, 2022 10:18 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan asks Tejasswi to say 'hi' to Shamita

    Karan Kundrra asks Tejasswi to talk to Shamita. Teja says that she has problems with her and that she said to people that 'Teja ki gang aayi hua hai', referring to the live audience. Karan says that she has never spoken like this in front of him. 

  • Jan 27, 2022 10:15 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan Kundrra gets maximum votes from live audience

    Karan Kundrra gets the maximum votes from the live audience, while Rashami gets the lowest. Karan and Tejasswi told the live audience that they all are invited to their wedding. 

