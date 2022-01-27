Bigg Boss 15, Jan 27 HIGHLIGHTS: Karan, Tejasswi, Shamita, among top 6; Rakhi Sawant gets evicted

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 15, Jan 27 LIVE: Housemates continue to impress live audience, who will get evicted tonight?

Bigg Boss 15: With just a few days left for the grand finale, the excitement amongst the fans is at a high notch! The contestants are doing their level best to make sure they secure their place in the top 6. Just recently, the audience witnessed a huge fight between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash after the former gave Karan Kundra a massage during the hotel task. Tonight's episode was a continuation of the same which saw a live audience voting for their favourite contestant. Who got evicted tonight? Read the LIVE updates to know the name!