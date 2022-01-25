Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Date, Time, Where to watch, Prize Money of Salman Khan's show

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Date, Time, Where to watch, Prize Money of Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to close the curtains with its grand finale this weekend. Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the makers and contestants are leaving no stones unturned to keep the viewers glued to TV. With the Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale elimination, now the contestants including Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai and Pratik Sehajpal are the seven finalists for the season, fans are excited to watch who will lift the trophy. On Tuesday, the makers dropped the latest promo of the show where star host Salman Khan announced the date for the finale.

The grand finale is all set to be a star-studded affair, with all the contestants of this marking their presence in the finale. If you are super excited about the grand finale of the controversial reality show, here's everything you need to know including when and where, to Bigg Boss 15 grand finale.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 15?

The grand finale of the show will be held on 29th and 30th January at 8 pm.

Bigg Boss 15: Top Contestants

Shamita Shetty

Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra

Rakhi Sawant

Nishant Bhat

Rashami Desai

Pratik Sehajpal

Bigg Boss 15: Trophy and Prize Money

The prize money of this season is still not disclosed. However, according to a latest update, contestants can add 6 lacs to their prize money after they answer RJ Karan and RJ Palak's questions.

Bigg Boss 15: Latest update

The controversial reality show is all set to witness the live audience entering the house and taking the tough decision of deciding the Top 6 contestants of the season. The fate of all the seven contestants in the house will be decided by the live audience.