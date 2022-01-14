Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 15 finale shifted to February-end as Salman Khan's show gets further extended?

Recently, Salman Khan announced to the remaining Bigg Boss 15 housemates that the show has been officially extended for two weeks. While, it was earlier expected to wrap up by mid-January, Salman formally announced the show's extension till January end. Now, report comes in that Bigg Boss 15 may very well get extended even futher and is now expected to end in February last week.

Pinkvilla quoted a source in the matter saying, "Bigg Boss 15 was to be held till January 16 but the makers, going by the show’s popularity, extended it to January 31. Now, apparently, they will extend this season till the end of February. Apart from the high TRP’s and excellent viewership the show holds across India, the ongoing pandemic is also a reason that the show has been given an extension. The BB set at Film City has the contestants living in a bio bubble and with utmost safety precautions taken for Salman and the rest of the team. Right now, introducing a new show when they have a hugely successful one already running with spiralling TRP’s, does not make sense.”

Salman has also reportedly agreed to be part of the show's newer timeline as his Tiger 3 shoot schedule in New Delhi, which was supposed to start by January 12, has been cancelled due to the Omicron threat and COVID cases surging in the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, reports doing the rounds have suggested that eliminated Bigg Boss 15 contestants Rajiv Adatia, Vishal Kotian and Simba Nagpal may re-enter as wildcards. This will not only spice things up in the show but will also add more twists and turns in the coming days. However, official confirmation is awaited in this regard.