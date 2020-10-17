Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Oct 17 Live Updates: It's Sid Vs Rubina, contestants go against Nikki Tamboli

After a roller-coaster week, Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is here. Tonight''s BB episode is filled with drama, gossips and lots of fun. On one hand, senior Sidharth Shukla and contestant Rubina Dilaik are seen engaging in a fight over kitchen duties. Sidharth tells Rubina that cooking and cutting will be done by the same people who have been selected by the Seniors. Rubina says it is a huge task for her to cook and cut for 13 people in the house, however, the Seniors, especially Sidharth, remains adamant.

Meanwhile, Nikki will get a shock in tonight's episode when Bigg Boss will ask BB Freshers to decide if they want Nikki to be a confirmed sadasya or not. This will leave the BB Seniors baffled. Nikki Tamboli was selected as the first confirmed sadasya by BB Seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla.

Here are the Live updates for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Oct 17 Episode

