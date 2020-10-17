Saturday, October 17, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Oct 17 Live Updates: It's Sid Vs Rubina, contestants go against Nikki Tamboli
Live now

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Oct 17 Live Updates: It's Sid Vs Rubina, contestants go against Nikki Tamboli

Nikki will get a shock in tonight's episode when Bigg Boss will ask BB Freshers to decide if they want Nikki to be a confirmed sadasya or not. This will leave the BB Seniors baffled.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2020 21:11 IST
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Oct 17 Live Updates: It's Sid Vs Rubina, contestants go against Nikki T
Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Oct 17 Live Updates: It's Sid Vs Rubina, contestants go against Nikki Tamboli

After a roller-coaster week, Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is here. Tonight''s BB episode is filled with drama, gossips and lots of fun. On one hand, senior Sidharth Shukla and contestant Rubina Dilaik are seen engaging in a fight over kitchen duties.  Sidharth tells Rubina that cooking and cutting will be done by the same people who have been selected by the Seniors. Rubina says it is a huge task for her to cook and cut for 13 people in the house, however, the Seniors, especially Sidharth, remains adamant.

Meanwhile, Nikki will get a shock in tonight's episode when Bigg Boss will ask BB Freshers to decide if they want Nikki to be a confirmed sadasya or not. This will leave the BB Seniors baffled. Nikki Tamboli was selected as the first confirmed sadasya by BB Seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla.

Here are the Live updates for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Oct 17 Episode

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 17, 2020 9:03 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Pavitra loses her cool against Rahul

    Pavitra and Rahul have a heated exchange and sparks fly off as voices are raised and the two don’t seem to agree with each other. Rahul asks Pavitra to stop behaving like a villain and a bully, while Pavitra tells him to not step into other people’s conversations with a malicious intention.

  • Oct 17, 2020 9:00 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    I have started hating Nikki: Jasmin

    Jasmin is seen having a conversation with Shehzad. She tells him that she has now started hating Nikki to the core. Furthermore, she says that she hates the fact that Nikki has been acting superior and her ego needs to end as soon as possible.

  • Oct 17, 2020 8:51 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Rubina calls Sidharth unfair

    Rubina says it is a huge task for her to cook and cut for 13 people in the house, however, the Seniors, especially Sidharth, remains adamant. He asks Gauahar Khan to delegate both cooking and cutting duties to Rubina which irks her and she calls him out for being unfair.

     

  • Oct 17, 2020 8:48 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Rubina takes her stand

    Sidharth tells Rubina that cooking and cutting will be done by the same people who have been selected by the seniors. 

  • Oct 17, 2020 8:46 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Weekend Ka Vaar is here!

    The contestants wake up to Ranveer Singh's Tattad Tattad song.

Top News

Latest News

X