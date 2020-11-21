Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Ekta Kapoor enters as guest, Salman slams Abhinav

Ekta Kapoor is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house for the very first time. She will be appearing in tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode with host Salman Khan.She introduces a new game for the contestants, asking Kavita Kaushik to play Eijaz Khan and Rubina Dilaik to play Pavitra Punia. Eijaz and Pavitra have shown inclination towards each other during their time in the house. It shows Rubina sporting a picture of Pavitra and talking to Kavita’s Eijaz about saving her from nomination. Their act as Pavitra and Punia impresses host Salman Khan so much that he exclaims in praise, “Outstanding!”