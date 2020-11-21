Saturday, November 21, 2020
     
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Ekta Kapoor enters as guest, Salman slams Abhinav
Ekta Kapoor will be appearing in tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode with host Salman Khan.

New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2020 21:17 IST
Ekta Kapoor is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house for the very first time. She will be appearing in tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode with host Salman Khan.She introduces a new game for the contestants, asking Kavita Kaushik to play Eijaz Khan and Rubina Dilaik to play Pavitra Punia. Eijaz and Pavitra have shown inclination towards each other during their time in the house. It shows Rubina sporting a picture of Pavitra and talking to Kavita’s Eijaz about saving her from nomination. Their act as Pavitra and Punia impresses host Salman Khan so much that he exclaims in praise, “Outstanding!”

 

  • Nov 21, 2020 9:17 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Jasmin Bhasin is safe

    Salman Khan announces Jasmin Bhasin is safe from eviction this week.

  • Nov 21, 2020 9:11 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Salman Khan says that as per the audience Aly Goni, Pavitra Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Abhinav Shukla are the contestants who are coming off as maintaining fake friendships in the house.

  • Nov 21, 2020 8:58 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Fake friendships in the house?

    Salman Khan asks as to which contestants have been maintaining fake friendship in the house. Jasmin, Aly Goni name Nikki Tamboli and Kavita Kaushik. Kavita calls Aly as 'small town gunda' which accelerates a huge fight between the two.

  • Nov 21, 2020 8:49 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Ekta is heard saying that Bigg Boss 14 house is full of entertainment and she is here to double the drama.

  • Nov 21, 2020 8:46 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is here

    Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 is going to be super entertaining thanks to TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor, who has joined star host Salman Khan to escalate the drama!

