Bigg Boss 14: Twitterati give 'Best Naagin of the Year' award to Jasmin Bhasin for ditching Rubina Dilaik

While Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were expecting support from 'friends' Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni to be the next captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house since Abhinav wholeheartedly supported the duo to become the captains in the previous weeks, looks like the expectations were not met.

New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2020 6:59 IST
The latest episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 witnessed new friendships blooming and hatred at its peak with contestants locking horns to become the next captain of the house. Stark rivals Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya were pitted again each other to earn a chance to become the next captain with the support of the housemates. There was no denying that Rubina and Abhinav were expecting support from 'friends' Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni since Abhinav wholeheartedly supported the duo to become the captains in the previous weeks but looks like it did not happen. During the task, Jasmin and Aly ruined Rubina's red hearts and supported Rahul Vaidya which earned them criticism from the Twitterati. While many questioned Jasmin's dual nature, others called her the 'Best Naagin.'

When on one side Rubina was locking horns with Rahul Vaidya for disrespecting her husband Abhinav, the singer struck a deal with Aly and Jasmin and managed to keep them on his side. The result- Rubina's red hearts were in the pool instead of the wall. Twitterverse slammed Jasmin for not supporting Rubina even when she was there with her during the Naagin actress's emotional breakdown after her fight with Rahul Vaidya. One Twitter user said, "Best naagin of the year goes to #JasminBhasin I started watching #bigboss14 because of #JasminBhasin but I started loving #RubinaDialik now I hate #JasminBhasin for what she did."

Another tweeted, "Am I the only one who thinks that superiority complex @AlyGoni and @jasminbhasin main zyada hai." Check out the reactions here-

Not just Rubina and Rahul, the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 also witnessed an ugly war of words between Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan as well. The duo vomitted venom on each other and accused each other of fakeing it in the show. While Kavita claimed that Eijaz is shedding 'crocodile tears' and trying to gain sympathy, Eijaz claimed that Kavita is picking fights with him so that she can be seen in the house. 

