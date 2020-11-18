Bigg Boss 14: Twitterati give 'Best Naagin of the Year' award to Jasmin Bhasin for ditching Rubina Dilaik

Image Source : TWITTER Twitterati gives 'Best Naagin of the Year' award to Jasmin Bhasin

The latest episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 witnessed new friendships blooming and hatred at its peak with contestants locking horns to become the next captain of the house. Stark rivals Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya were pitted again each other to earn a chance to become the next captain with the support of the housemates. There was no denying that Rubina and Abhinav were expecting support from 'friends' Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni since Abhinav wholeheartedly supported the duo to become the captains in the previous weeks but looks like it did not happen. During the task, Jasmin and Aly ruined Rubina's red hearts and supported Rahul Vaidya which earned them criticism from the Twitterati. While many questioned Jasmin's dual nature, others called her the 'Best Naagin.'

When on one side Rubina was locking horns with Rahul Vaidya for disrespecting her husband Abhinav, the singer struck a deal with Aly and Jasmin and managed to keep them on his side. The result- Rubina's red hearts were in the pool instead of the wall. Twitterverse slammed Jasmin for not supporting Rubina even when she was there with her during the Naagin actress's emotional breakdown after her fight with Rahul Vaidya. One Twitter user said, "Best naagin of the year goes to #JasminBhasin I started watching #bigboss14 because of #JasminBhasin but I started loving #RubinaDialik now I hate #JasminBhasin for what she did."

Another tweeted, "Am I the only one who thinks that superiority complex @AlyGoni and @jasminbhasin main zyada hai." Check out the reactions here-

Best naagin of the year goes to #JasminBhasin I started watching #bigboss14 because of #JasminBhasin but I started loving #RubinaDialik now I hate #JasminBhasin for what she did 🙄 — nikminie (@nikminiee) November 17, 2020

Am I the only one who thinks that superiority complex @AlyGoni and @jasminbhasin main zyada hai.

Tell me if you agree#KavitaKaushik #BiggBoss14 #RubinaDialik — Shubhankar Mathur (@ShubhankarMath2) November 17, 2020

#AbhinavSukla sacrifice his chances of captaincy not once but twice for this Jasmin Naagin🐍 1st for her then for her 'Naag'🐉 Then #RubinaDilaik nominated herself for that Naag

Wht Jasmine did🤷🏻‍♀️ destroy her doll just doll which she got in this house only #Jasmine#KavitaKaushik pic.twitter.com/uZDL6M3UMR — Mohit Kohli (@Kohli45804480) November 17, 2020

After backstabbing her repeatedly; Jasmin is again sitting with Rubina and she is still guiding her n consoling her!#RubinaDilaik is a PURE GEM; first consoled Kavita n now Jasmin #BB14 #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/ERiQD4hBG5 — Team Rubina Dilaik Official 💎💛 (@Rubiholics__) November 17, 2020

#JasminBhasin has become doormat of #AlyGoni this will only cost her own game. She didn't felt bad what she did with #RubinaDilaik & #EijazKhan cz Aly told her to say sorry to them that's y she said but Eijaz didn't accepted her apology he knows she's faking it.#BiggBoss14 — Shefali Bagga (@shefalibagga_) November 16, 2020

People who doubt why #RubinaDilaik was hurt with #JasminBhasin's comments should just see the difference between Rubina & Jasmin's TONE during that task.



And this is when Nikki was a RIVAL and Rubina was apparently Jasmin's "dear friend".



VERY DISAPPOINTED !#BiggBoss14 #BB14 — 𝑩𝒉𝒖𝒎𝒊𝒌𝒂 ❦︎ (@bhumika__maru) November 15, 2020

I hv nvr heard #RubinaDilaik saying, "I am genuinely hurt" in ds season until nw! She nvr hd ne sch expectations! She hdn't said dis evn wen #AbhinavShukla hd to sacrifice his immunity or get her cnfirmed! She genuinely did not expect this! And I feel sorry fr her! #JasminBhasin — Abhinav And Rubina (@RubinaAbhinav) November 15, 2020

Not just Rubina and Rahul, the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 also witnessed an ugly war of words between Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan as well. The duo vomitted venom on each other and accused each other of fakeing it in the show. While Kavita claimed that Eijaz is shedding 'crocodile tears' and trying to gain sympathy, Eijaz claimed that Kavita is picking fights with him so that she can be seen in the house.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page