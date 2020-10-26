Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal reacts to Rahul Vaidya's 'nepotism' comment on Jaan Sanu

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Rahul Vaidya nominates Jaan Kumar, citing nepotism as the reason

The first evicted contestant of Bigg Boss 14, Sara Gurpal on Monday reacted to contestant Rahul Vaidya's 'nepotism' comment on Jaan Kumar Sanu during the nomination task that will take place tonight. The word "nepotism" has been trending on Twitter after Colors Tv recently shared glimpses of tonight's episode in a promo video, in which Rahul can be seen nominating Jaan, citing nepotism as the reason.

He says while others are the part of the house because of 'hard work', Jaan found entry on the show because of his father, Kumar Sanu.

In the video, Rahul could be heard saying "Jisko mai nominate karna chahta hun voh hain Jaan, Kyunki mujhe 'Nepotism' se sakt nafrat hai (I would like to nominate Jaan as I hate nepotism)".

Rahul's 'Nepo-Kid' comment on Jaan, leave all housemates furious, and they lash out at him supporting Jaan. Reacting to the comment, Rubina Dilaik and Nishant Singh Malkani, pointing out at Jaan, stressed "Ye apne dum pe aya hai"

Further, Jaan says, 'fortunate hun mai mere baap Kumar Sanu hain, Har koi itna kismat wala hota nahi hai, unfortunate for you.(I am fortunate that Mr. Kumar Sanu is my father. Not everybody is that lucky. Unfortunate for you)."

However, Rahul replies back stating he does not need his father to be somebody. "mujhe jaroorat nhi hai, mera baap koi ho"

Expressing her opinions on this clash, Sara Gurpal has reacted to this nepotism debate in Bigg Boss 14 on her Twitter handle.

Stating that Jaan has never stayed with his father, Sara tweeted "#JaanKumarSanu kabhi b apne dad k sath nhe rhe .Unhone khud bola tha ki mei apni pehchan banana chahta hu apni #Mom ki proud kerna chahta hu.I really wish wo apni pehchan bnaye."

She further added "Nepotism ki pta nhe.Humare toh kahi durr durr tak koi iss industry mei nhe tha humne khud pehchaan bnai hai and aage b koshish hai. #RahulVaidya ne ek Reality show k bad apne parents ko proud Kia and that’s commendable.If you reading this then your time wil come.#hardworkpaysoff."

