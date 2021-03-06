BB14: Rubina Dilaik reveals why she threw water on Rakhi Sawant, says 'she went on crossing every limit'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK/RAKHI SAWANT Rubina Dilaik reveals why she threw water on Rakhi Sawant, says 'she went on crossing every limit'

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has said that she has no regrets about the way she played in the Salman Khan-hosted show. Popular for her roles in daily soaps like Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Chotti Bahu, Rubina took home the Bigg Boss trophy along with Rs 36 lakh. She defeated Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli in the grand finale. Termed as one of the strongest contestants of the show, Rubina said that every moment has given her a learning lesson in the show.

Talking about the episode when she threw water on Rakhi, the actress wishes that she had shown some restraint at that moment. In the stated episode, Rubina threw a bucket of water at Rakhi after the latter called Shakti actress' husband Abhinav Shukla 'tharki.' Rubina could not hold in her anger and lash out at Rakhi for making wrong statements. As the result, the TV actress was reprimanded and even nominated for the rest of the game.

While Rakhi was one of the finalists, who walked away with a ₹14 lakh prize. The two were at loggerheads with each other because of Rakhi chasing Abhinav.

In an interview to SpotbyE, Rubina said "Honestly I don't regret any moment but I can say every moment has given me a learning lesson. So I could have been a little more patient and I could have avoided throwing water on Rakhi. Thoda sa main aur seh leti unke atyachar to main vo nahi hota (If I'd tolerated her behaviour, I could've avoided that situation)."

She continued, "Jin logo se aap umeed karte ho aur vo log apka dil tod de aur uske baad backstabbing shuru ho jaati hai so you can't take it (It hurts the most when someone you trust betrays you). I am very loyal to my relationships. I go out of my way to accommodate people and out of my way to forgive them. I have let go of ugly things that have happened to me. But in the case of Rakhi, she went on crossing every limit. Or I would say she used to do all this purposely. But to have patience and tolerate things was unbearable."

Rubina said that she was hurt by the drama queen's behaviour, because Abhinav is her 'pride'.