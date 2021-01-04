Image Source : PR FETCHED Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Mahajan and Rahul Vaidya discuss which of the girls can be the cruelest contestant

Every season of Bigg Boss has one fiery contestant that holds no bars when it comes to being spiteful, and this season is certainly no exception. In this Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala clip on Voot, we see Rahul Mahajan and Rahul Vaidya engage in a fascinating discussion about which girl in the house could deserve the infamous title of being the meanest girl of the season.

In a frank conversation, Rahul Vaidya asks Rahul Mahajan which girl does he think is the meanest of the lot. Answering candidly, Rahul says, “Certain level ki meanness sab mein hai. Rubina ji bohot polished aur posh hain, lekin un mein bhi ek kathorta aur kadvapan hai. Nikki ekdum phataka jaise hai, kuch guarantee nahi. woh apne ko bajayegi, aur tu uske saath ghuma toh tereko thapad mar degi. Kuch bhi kar sakti hai.

Usse ek samanta doori rakho. Rakhi ka circuit hi nahi hai dimag mein. Arshi ko jala do, toh jalke hi woh phategi. Jasmin mein woh emotional meanness aa sakta hai, lekin us hisab se nahi hai itni mean woh. Haan but uske emotions ko cheda jaaye, deep emotions, tab aayega uska mean.”

Adding his opinion, Rahul Vaidya stated, “But I’ll tell you what? I think Arshi aur Jasmin least meanest hai.”

Who do you think is the mean girl of the Bigg Boss house? Do you think Rahul Mahajan and Rahul Vaidya’s assessment were correct? Catch all the inside scoop only on Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala on Voot.