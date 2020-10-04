Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Sidharth Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin's cute banter will leave you excited for tonight's episode

The new season of Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss 14 began with a bang on October 3. The superstar introduced the viewers with the contestants of the season. While many made their way into the house for the TBC level, there were few who were rejected by the special guests Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. While the three of them stay along with the contestant for two weeks, they will make sure that everyone follows their orders for peaceful living. In the wake of the same, everyone including Jasmin and Nikki Tamboli try to woo the Dil Se Dil Tak actor in order to get a comfortable bed.

The new promo shared by the makers featured adorable chemistry between Sidharth and Jasmin who are seen indulging in a 'cute flirty banter.' The two of them can be seen sitting on the hall area's couch as the actress requests him to let her sleep inside. She says that since he is senior he should make the freshers feel comfortable. However, the BB13 winner replies by saying that no one will feel like Bigg Boss if comfort is given to them.

Further, Jasmin tells Sidharth that she can do anything for him to which Sidharth asks, 'What will you do,' leaving Jasmin blushing. Sidharth flirts with Jasmin and hops on the same couch where she is seen sitting and says, 'bohot khoobsurat ho aap (You are very beautiful.)'

Bedroom incharge Senior @sidharth_shukla ne uda di hai gharwalon ki neend!

Kiski deal karegi unhe impress aur kisko naseeb hogi ek chain ki neend?



Dekhiye #BiggBoss14 aaj raat 9 baje.

Watch it before TV on @VootSelect.@BeingSalmanKhan #BB14 pic.twitter.com/Ni4VoDhrbz — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 4, 2020

The promo even features Shukla conversing with Nikki as she requests him to give her the double bed since she loves the view from there. He tells her that she will gave to share it with someone and suggests the names of Eijaz Khan and Shehzad who got rejected by the Tamil actress. Nikki says her type is someone talkative and gossipy, to which Sidharth suggests Rahul Vaidya’s name, but she rejects him as well.

Bigg Boss will air Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. It will be available before TV exclusively on Voot Select. Keep logged in to Indiatvnews.com for the latest updates from Bigg Boss 14 Grand premiere tonight from 9pm onwards on Colors. Twitter updates at @indiatvnews | Special coverage

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage