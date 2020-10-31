Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Salman Khan schools Rahul Vaidya on his 'nepotism' comment | Video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Salman Khan schools Rahul Vaidya on his 'nepotism' comment

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya’s nepotism comment on Jaan Kumar Sanu created a huge uproar not only inside the house but also outside. During a nomination task in the last week's episode, Rahul had nominated Jaan by saying, that he hates 'nepotism' and since the latter was a Nepo-Kid, he is in the house because of his legendary singer-father Kumar Sanu.

Rahul said that Jaan doesn't have a personality of his own and while others are the part of the house because of 'hard work', Jaan found entry on the show because of his father, Kumar Sanu.

During the task, nominating Jaan, Rahul said "Jisko mai nominate karna chahta hun voh hain Jaan, Kyunki mujhe 'Nepotism' se sakt nafrat hai (I would like to nominate Jaan as I hate nepotism)".

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be seen schooling Rahul Vaidya for bringing up the nepotism debate in the house. In the precap, Salman asks Rahul: "If my father does something for me, will that be nepotism?" (Agar mere father mere liye kuch karte hai toh voh Nepotism hoga?) He further asks Rahul, "Aapka bacha Singer ban jata hai, isse nepotism bologe?"

The Dabangg actor further says, “Aap apne bachcon ko kisi ke upar thop rahe ho, pressure daal rahe ho, Iss industry ke andar woh possible hai? I want to Know.” He then goes on to add, this is not the platform to bring in nepotism.”

Earlier, Rahul apologised to Jaan for his statement and he said that he was unaware of the fact that Jaan's parents were separated.

