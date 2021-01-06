Wednesday, January 06, 2021
     
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Jan 6 LIVE UPDATES: Rubina-Arshi lock horns, Nikki breaks down after Aly betrays her in task
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik gets into a nasty fight with Arshi Khan. While Nikki Tamboli breaks down after Aly Goni betrays her in the captaincy task.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 06, 2021 23:20 IST
Bigg Boss 14
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 6 LIVE UPDATES

As we all know that controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14 is all about friendships, fights and betrayals, something similar will happen in today's episode. Contestant Nikki Tamboli will be seen shattered and hurt after Aly Goni breaks her trust in the captaincy task. She will be seen in tears while Aly and co-contestants try to calm her down. On the other hand, Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik will be at loggerheads, again. Rubina is irked by Arshi's behaviour and calls her 'miss headless chicken'. 

 

Bigg Boss 14 January 6 LIVE UPDATES: 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 Jan 6 LIVE UPDATES

  • Jan 06, 2021 11:23 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Vikas is reading out the captaincy task. 

  • Jan 06, 2021 11:20 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Bigg Boss removes Arshi Khan from the captaincy task. 

  • Jan 06, 2021 11:16 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Arshi is hurt by Rahul Vaidya, says he did not support her as a friend. 

     Rubina is irked by Arshi's behaviour and calls her 'miss headless chicken'. 

  • Jan 06, 2021 11:09 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

     Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik are at loggerheads, again.

  • Jan 06, 2021 11:06 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

     Rubina calls Arshi a 'headless chicken'. 

  • Jan 06, 2021 10:53 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rubina and Abhinav continue to clear their misunderstanding

     

    Rubina breaks down emotionally while discussing with Abhinav that she silently stood by him when he was accused of sending lewd texts to Kavita Kaushik.

    Real-life couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have an emotional discussion about their relationship. 

    Rakhi sings 'Raatein nhi Kat ti" for Abhinav. 

    Rakhi seeks permission from Bigg Boss to confess her feelings about Abhinav

    She asked BB, "Toh main Abhinav ko I love you bol du?"

    Rakhi confesses her likeness for fellow housemate Abhinav Shukla, who is accompanied by his wife and television actress Rubina Dilaik on the reality show. 

    Rakhi is speaking to Bigg Boss and saying, "Main chahti hoon mera husband sab ke saamne aaye. Sab ke husbandon ko dekhti hoon toh mujhe kuch hone lagta hai. Kyun na main Rubina ke husband ko chura loon? Uski body toh ekdum hot hai. Bigg Boss, ek baat batao - aapko koi pasand aata hai toh usko like karna koi gunah toh nahin hai na?"

