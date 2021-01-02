Saturday, January 02, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Jan 2 LIVE UPDATES: Sunny Leone to give reality dose to contestants, Rakhi-Jasmin lock horns
Live now

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 2 LIVE UPDATES: Sunny Leone to give reality dose to contestants, Rakhi-Jasmin lock horns

Bigg Boss 14 'Weekend Ka Vaar': Actress Sunny Leone is all set to step inside the BB14 house to give 'LOVE' reality dose to contestants.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 02, 2021 21:17 IST
Bigg Boss 14
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 2 LIVE UPDATES

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 14's Weekend Ka Vaar, actress Sunny Leone is all set to step inside the house in the avatar of a doctor. She will be seen giving a 'LOVE' reality dose to the contestants. on the other hand Jasmin Bhasin and Rakhi Sawant will be locking horns over the former making fun of latter's facial surgery. Jasmin tells Rakhi that her nose will fall if she shakes her head a lot. Meanwhile, host Salman Khan will be seen schooling Rubina Diliak and Abhinav Shukla in the show. 

Bigg Boss 14 January 2 LIVE UPDATES: 

 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 Jan 2 LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Refresh

Top News

Latest News