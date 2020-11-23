Image Source : PR FETCHED Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu opens up about Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's relationship

Bigg Buzz, the asli adda for enthusiastic fans eager to uncover all things Bigg Boss, is back with an explosive new episode on Voot to drive away Monday morning blues! Spirited host Karan Wahi welcomed the evicted contestant of the week, Jaan Kumar Sanu on the show. To being with, he was questioned as to what is the one thing he would want to change if given a chance to go back, to which he responded that he would stop trusting people so easily. It was a genuine problem he faced inside the house, leading to his rocky stint in the season.

Revealing the truth behind his widely debated relationship with close friend Nikki Tamboli, he said that his equation with Nikki is clear. They are very good friends and would meet once she is out of the house. He stated, “Mai Eijaz bhai aur Pavitra ko dekh ta that oh mujhe lagta tha yeh mera aur Nikki ka older version chal raha hai”.

Furthermore, he does not feel that his friendship with Nikki was a mistake at all plus it did not impact his game too. What impacted my game was ki “Maine game se nazar hatai aur dosti ko bahut zyada importance aur ehmiyat di’. When asked by one of the fans about how he feels considering his game was at its peak last week, he affirmed that if he started his game 3 weeks earlier he wouldn’t have been evicted.

Discussing the other housemates, He spilled the beans on Pavitra and Eijaz’s tumultuous relationship, saying, “Pehle Pavitra was behind Eijaz bhai, jab Eijaz bhai ne bhi unko feelings dikhana shuru kiye, tab Pavitra hat gayi lekin us se pehle vo kaafi pyaar mai lag rahi thi unke saath”. Before leaving, he predicted that Kavita Kaushik would be evicted from the house as she is arrogant, has an attitude and holds a lot of misconceptions including that people go up to her or associate themselves with her in order to be seen inside the house.

To add to the excitement, Shardul is welcomed as the celebrity guest on the show by Karan to throw more light on the house. He talked about Nikki and mentioned that inside the house Nikki says “Mujhse koi kaam kara ke dikha de, par har ghanta cheene ke paranthe bana ti thi, 7 paranthe roz but kaha jaate hai kisi ko nahi pata.” He mentioned that he truly feels that Eijaz has developed feelings for Pavitra, they share a genuine attachment from both sides. “Bigg boss ke ghar mai maine yeh seekh lia ki log unn cheezo ke mudde banate hai jo real life mai koi mudde hote hee nahi”.

