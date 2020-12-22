Bigg Boss 14 December 22 HIGHLIGHTS: Nikki Tamboli confesses her feelings for Aly Goni; Vikas & Sonali enter

-
Dec 22, 2020 11:20 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Eijaz and Rahul are setting some healthy boundaries in the game.
Dec 22, 2020 11:18 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Jasmin throws Eijaz's sack from the hot air balloon.
Dec 22, 2020 11:15 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Eijaz keeps his point of view infront of Jasmin but the lady chose not to listen.
Dec 22, 2020 11:11 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Will this fight between Jasmin and Eijaz ever end?
Dec 22, 2020 11:08 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Jasmin goes first in the hot air balloon.
Dec 22, 2020 11:05 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Aly Goni stands with Rahul but Abhinav opposes.
Dec 22, 2020 11:03 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Time for the captaincy task!
Dec 22, 2020 10:57 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Sonali Phogat makes a 'dhakad' entry into the Bigg Boss house, gets a warm welcome.
Dec 22, 2020 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Arshi tries to mend differences between Nikki and Eijaz.
Dec 22, 2020 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Arshi teases captain Rubina, sleeps during the day.
Dec 22, 2020 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Rakhi is trying to play cupid between Aly and Nikki. Do you like her role?
Dec 22, 2020 10:50 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Contestants wake up to the song 'Befikre' showcasing their true spirits!
Dec 22, 2020 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Rakhi is a true entertainer! What do you think?
Dec 22, 2020 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nikki and Eijaz are at war of words.
Dec 22, 2020 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Rakhi speaks to Aly about Nikki's feelings. The actor in return says that he has feelings only for Jasmin.
Dec 22, 2020 10:45 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Vikas does not want to have any discussion with Arshi.
Dec 22, 2020 10:44 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nikki says she likes Aly.
Dec 22, 2020 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nikki Tamboli reveals her real feelings for Aly, thinks Jasmin and him are just friends.
Dec 22, 2020 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Vikas and Abhinav have one on one discussion about every contestants.
Dec 22, 2020 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Arshi asks for tea from Vikas, gets ignored instead!
Dec 22, 2020 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Housemates welcome Vikas with open arms.
Dec 22, 2020 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Vikas Gupta makes a smashing entry back into the house!
Dec 22, 2020 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
A new day begins in the Bigg Boss house!