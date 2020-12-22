Tuesday, December 22, 2020
     
Bigg Boss 14 December 22 HIGHLIGHTS: Nikki Tamboli confesses her feelings for Aly Goni; Vikas & Sonali enter

Bigg Boss 14 is surely getting exciting with every passing day. With equations changing inside the house, fans are left excited about every little thing. Well today's episode of the reality show was an addition to the same as it not only showed Nikki Tamboli's feelings for Aly Goni but also showed how the contestants fought super hard in the captaincy task. Are you excited for tonight's episode? Catch the highlights.

December 22, 2020 23:20 IST
Bigg Boss 14 December 22 LIVE Updates: Will Nikki Tamboli confess her feelings for Aly Goni?
Bigg Boss 14 December 22 LIVE Updates: Will Nikki Tamboli confess her feelings for Aly Goni?

Bigg Boss 14 is surely getting exciting with every passing day. With equations changing inside the house, fans are left excited every little thing. Well today's episode of the relaity show was an addition to the same as it not only showed Nikki Tamboli's feelings for Aly Goni but also showed how the contestants fought super hard in the captaincy task. If you think that was enough, then probably you are wrong! The episode also witnessed the entry of Vikas Gupta and Sonali Phogat. Are you excited for tonight's episode? Catch the highlights here:

  • Dec 22, 2020 11:20 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Eijaz and Rahul are setting some healthy boundaries in the game.

  • Dec 22, 2020 11:18 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Jasmin throws Eijaz's sack from the hot air balloon.

  • Dec 22, 2020 11:15 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Eijaz keeps his point of view infront of Jasmin but the lady chose not to listen.

  • Dec 22, 2020 11:11 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Will this fight between Jasmin and Eijaz ever end?

  • Dec 22, 2020 11:08 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Jasmin goes first in the hot air balloon.

  • Dec 22, 2020 11:05 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Aly Goni stands with Rahul but Abhinav opposes.

  • Dec 22, 2020 11:03 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Time for the captaincy task!

  • Dec 22, 2020 10:57 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sonali Phogat makes a 'dhakad' entry into the Bigg Boss house, gets a warm welcome.

  • Dec 22, 2020 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Arshi tries to mend differences between Nikki and Eijaz.

  • Dec 22, 2020 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Arshi teases captain Rubina, sleeps during the day.

  • Dec 22, 2020 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rakhi is trying to play cupid between Aly and Nikki. Do you like her role?

  • Dec 22, 2020 10:50 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Contestants wake up to the song 'Befikre' showcasing their true spirits!

  • Dec 22, 2020 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rakhi is a true entertainer! What do you think?

  • Dec 22, 2020 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Nikki and Eijaz are at war of words.

  • Dec 22, 2020 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rakhi speaks to Aly about Nikki's feelings. The actor in return says that he has feelings only for Jasmin.

  • Dec 22, 2020 10:45 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Vikas does not want to have any discussion with Arshi.

  • Dec 22, 2020 10:44 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Nikki says she likes Aly.

  • Dec 22, 2020 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Nikki Tamboli reveals her real feelings for Aly, thinks Jasmin and him are just friends.

  • Dec 22, 2020 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Vikas and Abhinav have one on one discussion about every contestants.

  • Dec 22, 2020 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Arshi asks for tea from Vikas, gets ignored instead!

  • Dec 22, 2020 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Housemates welcome Vikas with open arms.

  • Dec 22, 2020 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Vikas Gupta makes a smashing entry back into the house!

  • Dec 22, 2020 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    A new day begins in the Bigg Boss house!

