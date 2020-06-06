Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SHUBANGHIATRE Bigg Boss 14: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubangi Atre approached for the reality show?

After its successful thirteenth season where actor Sidharth Shukla was crowned the winner, Bigg Boss fans can't wait for the next season. Also, the makers are already gearing up for Bigg Boss 14. Now, the latest reports have it that Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubangi Atre has been approached for the reality show. As per a report in Spotboye, the actress received a call from the makers but she hasn’t shown much interest as she is already a part of a popular show on a rival channel. She plays the role of Angorri Bhabhi in the popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain alongside Saumya Tandon aka Gori Mem, Aasif Sheikh and Rohitash Gaud.

For the unversed, Shilpa Shinde who earlier played Angoori Bhabhi in the show won Bigg Boss 11 title. It will be interesting to see Shubangi Atre locked up inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, provided she accepts the offer.

Besides Shubangi Atre, Surbhi Jyoti of Naagin 3 fame has also been approached for the reality show, as per the buzz. Apparently, Bigg Boss makers have been trying to sign Surbhi from the past few years but she turned down the offer every time. It was also said that this time, the production house is being extra persistent with her.

Meanwhile, earlier reports suggested that Bigg Boss 14 would be open doors for common people unlike Bigg Boss 13 where there were only celebrity contestants. Furthermore, the report the show will have a theme based on the jungle.

