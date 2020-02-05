Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13: Wrestler John Cena shares Asim Riaz's picture on Instagram, fans go crazy

A picture of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz has been creating much buzz all around. The photo has been shared by wrestler John Cena on his Instagram page and, since then fans can't seem to get enough of it. Model and actor Asim is one of the most popular contestants of the reality show and, fans are rooting for him to lift the Bigg Boss 13 trophy on February 15, which marks the grand finale night of the show. Amid all the grand finale hullabaloo, Asim's picture being shared by John Cena on social media has caught everyone's attention.

The picture has Asim Riaz dressed in a dazzling suit. Take a look:

As soon as the photo hit the internet, Bigg Boss fans were too quick to comment on it.

One user said, "John Cena always supports the one who is being bullied. "Never give up" has always been his Moto.". Another commented, "seriously i can't believe that john cena posted our boy ASIM'S picture....amazing..hope you guys show more love to this boy by showing your love by voting him and safe from eviction..thank you guyss".

Asim Riaz is an elite club member of Bigg Boss 13 along with Sidharth Shukla. His relationship with ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana has been one of the key highlights of his Bigg Boss journey along with his ugly fights with Sidharth. Fans also love his newfound bond with co-contestant Rashami Desai.

