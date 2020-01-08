Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Has Shehnaaz Gill fallen in love with Sidharth Shukla?

An ugly fight broke out between the cute friends of the Bigg Boss 13-- Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill when the former called the Punjabi singer 'jealous' of Mahira Sharma. The fight arose to such a level that she even slapped him and herself in a fit of rage. Ever since then, the two stopped talking to each other and the actor even decides to sleep on the sofa and Sana changes her bed. Was it the end of SidNaaz? Surely not, as the fans will experience some more drama in tonight's episode of the show when Gill will confess her feelings for him.

A new promo doing rounds on the internet shows the two lying next to each other on the bed where Sana says, Merko tere saath feelings. Main tere bina nahi reh sakti." He leaves the bed later which Shehnaaz rushes to Rashami Desai to ask her how can she coax him. She keeps on trying until the two sit down in the living room and then she tells her that she isn't fake with him and things happen very naturally when it comes to him to which he asks if she has fallen in love with him. Sana, to the same, says, "Pagal Hai Kya.?" after which both of them laugh.

Looking at the clip, it seems as if the two will reconcile and make their fans happy. Meanwhile, a clip of the two on the internet ha caught everyone's attention and various TV celebs like Shruti Seth, Gauhar Khan and others have slammed Shukla for his violent behaviour towards Sana. The clip showed Sidharth pinning down Shehnaz on the ground in the garden area and holding her hands with force. He asked her to behave properly with him, all the while Shehnaaz is seen crying inconsolably and requesting him to release her.

If this is not Harrassment than What is. You can clearly see this Abuser thukla put his leg on her stomach and twisting her hands. No sane woman would tolerate such humiliation on national Telivision. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @mnysha #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/R7ISMYyuCl — Raaz Bani Rahe ( MUFC ) (@KeepItRaaaz) January 6, 2020

Look how the celebs reacted:

Shruti Seth's reaction

Yes only if she doesn’t go back to him sayin aaaah aaaaah aise kyun Attitude de raha hai ???? Then I will respect her ! But if she’s really hurt n goes back to saying shukla kuch bhi karle main uske saath hoon , then I’m sorry ! In any case the moral compass of this season is 😶 https://t.co/L7DuSNceHW — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 7, 2020

