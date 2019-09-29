Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai is NOT getting married to Arhaan Khan, see details

The popular reality show Rashami Desai became the eighth contestant of Bigg Boss 13. After giving a sizzling performance on the stage with the host Salman Khan, she made her way into the house. Rashami, who became quite popular through her role of Tapasya which she played in Uttaran is one of the most talked-about celebrities. There were reports that after her divorce with husband Nandish Sandhu, Rashmi started dating actor Arhaan Khan.

When the news of Rashami Desai started doing rounds, there were other reports which stated that she is going to get married to her alleged boyfriend Arhaan. A report in Bombay Times stated that a closed source informed about the same and said, "While Rashami will enter the house in the beginning, Arhaan is expected to join her a few weeks later. Rashami's cousin and a friend are likely to be the witnesses at the wedding. While this is the big plan so far, Arhaan is yet to sign the contract.

Well now, the actress has said a big NO for the same. During the premiere of the show, when Salman asked her about the same, she refuted all the rumours about the same and said that she was herself shocked after reading the news and thought that it was too hilarious for people to say the same. Rashami and Arhaan met each other in 2017 but came close during Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary's wedding after which they started dating.

Talking about the confirmed list of contestants, celebrities like Rashami, Sidharth Shukla, Dalljiet Kaur, Shehnaaz Gill, Abu Malik, Siddharth Dey, Koena Mitra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga, and Arti Singh have entered the house this season.

