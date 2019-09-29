Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai is NOT getting married to Arhaan Khan, see details

The popular reality show Rashami Desai became the eighth contestant of Bigg Boss 13. After giving a sizzling performance on the stage with the host Salman Khan, she made her way into the house. Rashami, who became quite popular through her role of Tapasya which she played in Uttaran is one of the most talked-about celebrities. There were reports that after her divorce with husband Nandish Sandhu, Rashmi started dating actor Arhaan Khan.
When the news of Rashami Desai started doing rounds, there were other reports which stated that she is going to get married to her alleged boyfriend Arhaan. A report in Bombay Times stated that a closed source informed about the same and said, "While Rashami will enter the house in the beginning, Arhaan is expected to join her a few weeks later. Rashami's cousin and a friend are likely to be the witnesses at the wedding. While this is the big plan so far, Arhaan is yet to sign the contract.
Well now, the actress has said a big NO for the same. During the premiere of the show, when Salman asked her about the same, she refuted all the rumours about the same and said that she was herself shocked after reading the news and thought that it was too hilarious for people to say the same. Rashami and Arhaan met each other in 2017 but came close during Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary's wedding after which they started dating.
Talking about the confirmed list of contestants, celebrities like Rashami, Sidharth Shukla, Dalljiet Kaur, Shehnaaz Gill, Abu Malik, Siddharth Dey, Koena Mitra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga, and Arti Singh have entered the house this season.
Karne sabki Tapasya bhang, aa gayi hai @TheRashamiDesai ladne #BiggBoss13 ki jung! @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/gQWj82kpRx— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Artistic, fantastic aur kaafi sarcastic @ArtiSingh005 aayi hai #BiggBoss13 mein! @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/5l5jNd8xkU— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Inke aane par sabke dil mein baji guitar! Bong bombshell @koenamitra ne kiya hai #BiggBoss13 ke ghar mein pravesh. @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/quvaB5Ykrp— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
. @kaur_dalljiet aayi hai #BiggBoss13 sabke dil jeetne ke iraade se! @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/pAaQcGwFx8— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Yeh dikhti hai cute, magar andar se hai sherni. Aayi hai yeh Punjabi kudi #ShehnaazGill! @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/LtkDE1iU3J— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Har kisse ka karegi khulasa apne reporter style mein, ye hai @Shefali_Bagga— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Inka anokha andaaz dikhega only on #BiggBoss13. @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/wmUcHyO9uN
Apni cute smile aur hot physique ke saath #AsimRiaz aaya hai #BiggBoss13 mein dikhane apna charisma! @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/0KlLaK3tih— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Humaari sundar & susheel bahurani is the one & only @Devoleena_23! #BiggBoss13 ke tedhe ghar mein dekhenge inke andaaz. @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/J2c72HB6nH— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Nazaakat aur adah ke saath #MahiraSharma ne rakha hai kadam in #BiggBoss13! @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/QaT3s5D1ig— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Music, Madness aur dher saara Manoranjan layenge #AbuMalik #BiggBoss13 ke ghar mein! @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/ZOKYFYh8gB— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Yeh hai #ParasChhabra, karne aaye hai #BiggBoss ka game win!— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Dikhega inka har roop only on #BiggBoss13. @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India pic.twitter.com/BecBLpl40A
Jinka kar rahi hai har ladki wait, ab pata chalega unka fate! Naam hai #SidharthShukla , aaye hai karne muqabla on #BiggBoss13!@BeingSalmanKhan— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
@Vivo_India pic.twitter.com/JMZnGf7mzM
Yeh hai #SiddharthDey jo aayein hai khelne #BiggBoss13 ka khel with his heart! @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India pic.twitter.com/q1hLvj9ogF— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
